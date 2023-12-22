A Jets’ Win Further Assures Cast Return For 2024

Call me crazy, but I believe Aaron Rodgers will make a cameo appearance against the Commanders during the Jets’ home finale at MetLife Sunday.

That is, Rodgers will take a knee or two if the Jets are running at the clock with the lead.

It’s probably unlikely, and it is just a hunch. These devoted Jets’ fans need to see their hope for the 2024 season, and it can help sell some tickets in the process. Rodgers was activated to practice during the week, so why not?

Rodgers admittedly isn’t 100 percent, and the Jets’ offensive line is about as safe and leaky in front of him as driving on a punctured tire. Trust me, I know that feeling.

Yet, if you look at the 5-9 Jets- 4-10 Redskins, what do you have left? You have a Trevor Siemian-Sam Howell quarterback matchup on a cloudy, high 40s afternoon. That’s not exactly an ideal Christmas present despite the fact that the Jets (-3) line looks pretty appealing.

Does this game have any meaning? Washington has the current fourth spot in the 2024 draft, and the Jets are in the running with the Bears (5-9) and Giants (5-9) for the fifth spot. Beyond that, this game is just another part of the Jets’ Groundhog Day. It’s a situation in which the script doesn’t seem to change.

In the end, though, the Jets are bound for a rerun of the 2022 season with a 7-10 record.

A likely Jets’ win Sunday also further assures the lead cast of head coach Robert Saleh, offensive coordinator Nate Hackett, and GM Joe Douglas will be back in 2024. Also in the cast will be receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb along with current Raider receiver Davante Adams, who could get the call.

They are all part of the Rodgers’ plan. Bring everybody back under Rodgers for a playoff run next season.

Washington will be without running back Brian Robinson along with two starters on the offensive line. Howell has thrown 19 touchdowns and 15 interceptions and has been sacked 59 times… yes that’s not a typo. The record for a season is 76 by David Carr with the Texans in 2002.

So, this should be a good day for the Jets’ defense, which is currently ranked 10th. Their pass defense has allowed 170.4 yards per game and is ranked second. No team has thrown for more than 300 yards against their secondary this season. This is the game for them to produce a touchdown or two, likely the latter.

As for the other side of the coin, what can we expect from Siemian? In two relief appearances of Zach Wilson, Siemian has completed 19 of 39 passes with two interceptions, two lost fumbles, and five sacks. He hasn’t won a start since 2017. Ironically, the Jets beat him as a starter for the Bears at MetLife last season.

He’s now in charge of an offense that is ranked 30th in points scored and 32nd in yards per game. However, this offense ranks worse than the Adam Gase-based offense of 2020 and even than Wilson’s rookie year in 2021.

Siemian’s only chance is to have time to get the ball to Garrett Wilson and/or Tyler Conklin, either toward a touchdown drive or a Greg Zuerlein field goal. The Jets haven’t been able to find enough running room for Breece Hall.

If the Jets can pull off one more win –they are in Cleveland (Thursday) and New England the final two weeks – the euphoria will again rise with a 7-10 record. They had the same record last season and averaged 17.6 points per season. A blowout win Sunday will help the Jets inch closer to last season’s numbers.

Will Rodgers make an appearance Sunday? It’s unlikely, but you’ll see plenty of him and his cast next season.

Take the Jets, and keep thinking about the Rodgers’ plan.