Seth Wenig/AP Photo

The NY Jets are looking better this year than they have in over a decade. And, of course, we know exactly why: Superstar Aaron Rodgers.

The hype around Rodgers’ move to New York has been roaring through the offseason and the preseason. This year’s “Hard Knocks” show has followed Rodgers and the Jets through their training camp and preseason games. We are all waiting for Rodgers to make his Jets debut.

The Jets take on the Buffalo Bills in their Sept. 11 season opener on “Monday Night Football.” It will be a clash of two of the best quarterbacks in football, Rodgers and Josh Allen. And it’ll be a chance for the Jets to show if their new star QB can really make a difference.

Oddsmakers sure seem to think he will (and so do we). So, before the preseason ends and the official season starts, we’re taking one more look at NY Jets odds. Now is the time to put that cash down on the Jets’ futures at NY sports betting outlets.

NY Jets Super Bowl odds

PRESEASON BY YEAR ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL 2023 +1800 2022 +15000 2021 +15000 2020 +20000 2019 +6000 2018 +20000

The Jets’ odds for the 2023 Super Bowl are currently set at 18-to-1 on BetMGM NY. Those are the best odds they’ve had in the preseason since 2011, when they were set at 12-to-1. That year, the team didn’t even make the playoffs.

We aren’t putting money on the Jets to win the Super Bowl, but tracking the historic odds here shows that the Jets’ future is getting brighter.

Since Robert Saleh came on board, the Jets have only shown improvement. From 2021 to 2022, they went from a record of 4-13 to 7-10. This season, the Jets have Rodgers. Things are certainly trending in the right direction.

NY Jets AFC Championship odds

PRESEASON BY YEAR ODDS TO WIN AFC CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 +1000 2022 +8000 2021 +8000 2020 +10000 2019 +3000 2018 +5000

Again, the Jets’ odds for the AFC Championship have improved drastically since last year. It’s hard to know if this is a good bet since we haven’t seen Rodgers play with the team yet. But this is a longshot bet we don’t hate.

Of course, the best team in the league is in the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs. And the Jets would likely have to beat a couple of the best QBs in the league to claim the AFC. In addition to Rodgers, the AFC sports top QBs Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert.

Unless Rodgers can pull up the entire team with him in the biggest way in his first season (obviously the hope), we doubt the Jets can win the AFC. But it’s not the worst bet on the board.

NY Jets AFC East odds

PRESEASON BY YEAR ODDS TO WIN AFC EAST 2023 +250 2022 +2200 2021 +2500 2020 +1000 2019 +600 2018 +1000

Now, here’s a bet we like. A lot. Sure, the Jets would presumably have to be better than the Bills in the division. And we haven’t seen how the Jets will play this year with Rodgers, while we are familiar with the Bills.

But it’s not a terrible bet considering their new QB this year.

NY Jets regular season win total

YEAR WIN TOTAL (OVER/UNDER) ACTUAL WINS 2023 9.5 TBD 2022 5.5 7 2021 6 4 2020 6.5 2 2019 7.5 7 2018 6 4

BetRivers NY currently has Jets wins at over/under 9.5. That’s high standard considering they haven’t won more than seven games in a season in the last seven years.

On the flip side, coach Saleh beat expectations last year with 7 wins, going 1.5 over the target. Now, with Rodgers slotted in, it doesn’t seem crazy to think they could snag three more. It’s a good bet, but we think they’ll close out the season with nine wins. Take the under at plus money.

NY Jets playoff odds

YEAR MAKE ODDS MISS ODDS RESULT 2023 -134 +110 TBD 2022 +650 -1000 MISS 2021 +600 -900 MISS 2020 +400 -500 MISS 2019 +240 -300 MISS 2018 +550 -800 MISS

FanDuel NY has the Jets as favored to make the playoffs this year, and we agree.

Even though we’re not fully confident in the Jets to get the over on their wins, we do think they’ll make the playoffs. And, with a seasoned QB like Rodgers, they could really explode in the postseason.

Betting on the Jets to make the playoffs is a safe bet, even though you won’t get great money on it.