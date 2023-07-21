Devils Development Camp Brings Out The Prospects

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The New Jersey Devils held their Development Camp this week to evaluate and train their prospects. It provides an opportunity for young players in the organization to showcase their skills and receive coaching and gain experience in a professional setting.

Some notable players in camp are: Josh Filmon, who spend last season between Swift Current of Western Hockey League and Utica Devils, the New Jersey Devils minor league affiliate. He creates passing lanes and shooting space for his team.. Where most players plant themselves in front of the net, he sneaks away from defenders to the far post. Those off-puck instincts complement a projectable NHL shot, especially off the pass. Filmon doesn’t dust off the puck, using the momentum of the pass to transfer his weight for the shot. Filmon scored 47 goals for his junior team. That’s according to the scouting report, by NHL scouts.

Other players included the New Jersey Devils second-round draft pick Lenni Hameenaho, a kid from Finland. “He is a smart player.He best with the puck on the offensive side. He likes to

have the puck and create scoring chances . That’s want the scouts say about him. Accordng to New Jersey Devil Managment he had a tremendous week.

Four players invited to camp, having NHL connections including: Chase Stillman, who’s father Corey Played with six NHL teams and over a 1,000 games.

Cam Recchi, whose father Mark played with Penguins ,Canadiens and Hurricanes, Brendan Fitzgerald, the son of General manager Tom, and Will Dineen son of Kevin Dineen the NewJersey Devils minor league affiliate coach, were all in camp

Some of the stand outs this week included Ondrej Psenicka a 6-6 power forward out of Cornell. Undrafted. Meghan Duggan One of New Jersey Devils development coaches, said, “There is definitely a need for power forward, which Psenicka is one of them.”

Others that caught the attention of the New Jersey Devils’s staff were Xavier Parent, Chase Cheslock and Seamus Casey. Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec did not take part in the New Jersey Devils Development Camp this year.

On the last day there was a Scrimmage game between the Red and White teams.

The White team came out on top out 4-3, prospect, Cole Brown had two goals.