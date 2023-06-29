Active First Round Of The NHL Draft

AP Photo/George Walker IV

NASHVILLE – Conner Bedard was picked first in the NHL Draft Wednesday night in Nashville.. Everything about his game is elite. Bedard has an excellent shot. His unique skills, along with his attitude, could make him a Crosby type. A generational superstar and ambassador. As mentioned in the Hockey News Draft Preview..The next question is how fast does he get there?

The Anaheim Ducks has the second pick in the draft and they took Leo Carlson. That was a bit of a surprise. They ranked Carlson 3rd in the central scouting final Talley. His hockey sense and vision are as good as anyone in this draft. He’s got big fame at 6’3″. Played a lot of left wing in Sweden, but NHL scouts see him as a center.

Adam Fantilli was taken next by Columbus Blue Jackets. Adam can be dominant physically and has the speed to keep up in Today’s NHL, He’s got an excellent combination of size and skill, he plays hard. He wants to be out there and, as a freshman, you don’t see that too often.

The 18-year-old will join three players on the Columbus roster who played at Michigan: defensemen Nick Blankenburg and Zach Werenski, and center Kent Johnson.

The San Jose Sharks took Will Smith. “He is an elite playmaker, probably of the most skilled guys in the draft,” according to one scout. He can do extremely difficult things and make them look easy. On the Power Play, he poses a threat and his shot is very tricky. He comment to Boston College in the fall.

The Montreal Canadiens picked in the fifth spot and selected probably the best defenseman in the draft, David Reinbacher. Scouts say there really isn’t anything bad about his game. Reinbacher is a good skater. He moves the puck well, and he has better-than-average skill.

The New York Rangers selected 23rd in the NHL draft and selected Gabe Perreault, the son of former NHL Yanic Perreault. Scouts say: “He got hockey sense and can make plays. He got to work on his feet.”

Gabe said after the draft: “Nothing better than going to original six”. Perreault is committed to Boston College in the fall. His brother Jacob is the property of Anaheim Ducks.

Four players from USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program’s under-18 Team were selected in the opening round, including two who were drafted among the top 10: Will Smith (No. 4 by SJS) and Ryan Leonard (No. 8 by WSH). USA Hockey’s Under-18 team is the first amateur club to have a player selected among the first five picks of the NHL Draft in five consecutive years.

The New York Islanders and the New Jersey Devils did not have first-round picks.

The second round thru the seventh round will continue on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville TN.