Bally Bet has shut down its sportsbook effective immediately across most of the United States, including New York, while it builds a new product on a more robust technological platform.

That move means Bally Bet customers in New York must withdraw any funds they have in their accounts by June 30.

Existing accounts will not be transitioned to the new sportsbook when it launches later this year. All Bally Bet customers will need to open new accounts once the company reappears in the New York sports betting market.

If a customer does not withdraw any funds from the app or sports betting site, Bally will send a check to the address listed on that account. No credits will be awarded.

When will Bally Bet be back?

On its website, Bally Bet issued a statement indicating a timeline for its return is not known.

“We are already working hard behind the scenes on the new Bally Bet. As soon as we are back, we will be in touch.”

Social media accounts for Bally’s and Bally Bet repeat that message, and no further comment has come from the parent company. The move to close down Bally Bet was expected. Both the final wagering date and short window for users to withdraw funds, however, were not.

Bally Bet is moving to a Kambi Group platform, which should bolster the app and make it more appealing to users. In New York, Bally Bet has lagged far behind industry leaders DraftKings and FanDuel, but it has carved a niche market.

June 22 was the last day Bally Bet accepted any wagers. The app has been taken off the market in every state it was previously available in, except Arizona, where it will remain in its current iteration.

NY sports bettors await Bally Bet’s return

Two states, Massachusetts and Ohio, have issued licenses to Bally Bet, but those launches are now in limbo. It’s not known if Bally Bet will be back before the end of 2023.

The NFL season, which starts in September, is a major milestone on any calendar for sports betting. It will be interesting to see if the app and sports betting site is available before Week 1.

With Bally Bet’s temporary closure, there are now eight active New York sports betting operators: BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel, PointsBet Sportsbook, BetRivers, WynnBET Sportsbook and Resorts World Bet.

Kambi is one of the leading technology companies that works in the online gaming industry. Kambi and Bally Bet entered into a multi-year agreement earlier in 2023, with the former providing the technology for handling online wagering for the company.