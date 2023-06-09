Cook Could Be Another Jets’ Piece for the Rodgers’ Run

Should the Jets sign Dalvin Cook?

These days, playing with Aaron Rodgers is the place to be. Just like it used to be with New England or Dallas. Well, maybe still Dallas, but Philadelphia seems to be gaining momentum.

The former Vikings’ running back –expected to be released this weekend – certainly could fill an anticipated void with the Jets.

Add another All-Pro piece to the Super Team? Remember, there is only one football and multiple personalities.

The 27-year-old has rushed for over 1,000 yards each of the past four years. Since 2019, Cook has the third-most rushing yards with 5,024, second-most rushing touchdowns (43) and second-most rushing first downs (258). He also is a viable option catching passes out of the backfield.

Rookie sensation Breece Hall appeared to be the Jets’ solution at turning back last season before he suffered an ACL tear in late October. The Jets are optimistic he can be ready for their opener against Buffalo.

With Rodgers christened as the team’s savior and expectations sky high, the Jets need to have a steady running game. It could be a huge risk counting on Hall to be fully healthy and have another breakout season.

Bringing Cook on board would immediately solve the problem in the backfield. Michael Carter’s stock has fizzled and Zonovan Knight still has potential. There are high aspirations about Pitt rookie Israel Abanikanda. The Jets parted ways with vets Ty Johnson and James Robinson.

Head coach Robert Saleh said that he “turned the stones” on Cook, but he noted,”that’s probably more of a Joe question. I’m not sure how the money works on that,” Saleh said.

That’s not a definite yes nor a no. It’s hard to turn down a back like Cook, even though the fantasy flunkies don’t see him as a positive pickup based on some production numbers.

The Jets have approximately $24.9 million left on their cap,and they easily could add Cook. However, the Jets want to use that amount to rework defensive tackle Quinnen Williams’ deal before that situation gets out of control. It also will come down to a likely, inexpensive one- or two-year rental to see whether Hall is healthy and the answer.

Whether it’s Cook or not, the Jets need an insurance policy if Hall isn’t fully healthy. Kareem Hunt, Ezekiel Elliott, and Leonard Fournette are the other big names still unsigned,and they all have their share of mileage. Pittsburgh’s 25-year-old Benny Snell is a sleeper candidate. Ironically, most of the free agent running backs still available are over 27.

Cook has been linked to both the Bills and Dolphins, two landing spots that wouldn’t be advantageous to the Jets. Cook has provided plenty of buzz, and the Jets would have to act quickly on this one.

With Cook, it is another scenario about whether or not the Jets will get another shiny ornament for the Rodgers tree.