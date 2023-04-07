With just two games left in the regular season, the Knicks have a lot to build before the playoffs start on April 15th. Will Julius Randle be able to heal that rolled ankle in time? Will the bench strengthen up? Today we’re checking in with a NY Knicks’ odds update. We’ll evaluate the odds for their upcoming game against New Orleans and their odds for the playoffs.

The Knicks’ Outlook Going Into the Playoffs

Here’s the good news: The Knicks have barreled into the end of the season with five wins in a row, even without their leading scorer, Randle, on the court. They beat conference rivals Cleveland and Miami, with Immanuel Quickley, Jalen Brunson, and Mitchell Robinson dominating cross points, rebounds, and assists.

This is the kind of recovery we were hoping for after they started looking a little sloppy in late March. Some analysts are even suggesting Randle’s injury might have come at just the right time – as long as he does make it back for the playoffs. The team is digging deeper to replace him and ironing out some inconsistencies.

The bad news is the team is looking pretty banged up. In addition to Randle’s ankle sparing, Jalen Brunson is out for the Pelicans game tonight for “injury maintenance,” working to get his right hand and wrist into playoff shape. RJ Barrett is also questionable for tonight’s game with illness.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the NY Knicks odds across top NY sports betting apps.

Knicks Odds for Knicks vs. Pelicans

The home team in New Orleans opened as 8-point favorites over the Knicks across top NY sportsbooks. Since the Knicks will likely be down three of their best players, it’s a fair assessment.

The Pelicans have yet to clinch a playoff berth and are caught in the Western Conference deadlock for the final spots guaranteed to avoid a play-in game. The Clippers (42-38), Warriors (42-38), Lakers (41-39), and Pelicans (41-39) are all within one win of each other and all with just two games left to play. New Orleans will be highly motivated to win this one, while the Knicks don’t really need it.

Still, with Quickley and Robinson on the court, it’s possible the Knicks could cover the spread.

Knicks Futures Odds: To Win the East or NBA Championship

The Knicks are back in the playoffs for the second time since 2014. In 2021, they only made it to the first round. Can they make a push deeper into the playoffs this year – or even take a shot at the Eastern Conference Championship or an NBA title? Here are the odds.

The Knicks’ odds to win the East are holding at 40-to-1 (+4000), right behind the Cavaliers and right ahead of the Heat. But it’s a tall order with such a strong conference this year. The Bucks are the in lead at +130 with the Celtics right behind at +185. Even the Cavs, who are just ahead of the Knicks in the standings, have significantly better odds to win the East at +1700 or 17-to-1.

The Knicks’ odds to win the NBA Title are at 100-to-1, which is a longer shot than last week when oddsmakers had them at 80-to-1. That puts them at 12th most likely in oddsmakers’ estimation, behind the Kings and ahead of the Heat.

Another important thing to keep an eye on? Julius Randle. If Randle can’t recover in time for their first playoff games, the Knicks’ odds are likely to slip.

Scroll through the table below to see all the odds for the Eastern Conference Championship.

Knicks Upcoming Games

The Knicks have just two games left, neither of which should be a particular challenge, but neither of which will affect their seeding.

@ New Orleans — Friday, April 7

vs. Indiana — Sunday, April 9

Photo by: Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire