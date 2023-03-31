NY Jets Odds Surging with Aaron Rodgers Rumors

The NY Jets’ odds are already changing with swirling speculation that Aaron Rodgers will call the Big Apple home next year. While Rodgers is ostensibly declared for the Jets next season, the team is still in a seeming standoff with the Green Bay Packers over a compensation agreement.

The deal may not yet be sealed, but analysts are saying it’s sure to happen. The Jets are even setting the deck for a Rodgers-led team with cards like Allen Lazard and Nathaniel Hackett.

Hearing Rodgers to the Jets is done. History about to repeat itself between New York and Green Bay. Time is indeed a flat circle — trey wingo (@wingoz) March 13, 2023

Today we’re looking at how a signed Rodgers contract could change the NY Jets’ odds – and how they’ve moved on top NY sportsbooks since the news first broke.

NY Jets Super Bowl Odds

The mere rumor of Aaron Rodgers joining “Gang Green” has sent the NY Jets Super Bowl odds surging. The Jets opened 25-to-1 odds after the Super Bowl concluded. Now their odds have shrunk to 14-to-1, sixth down from the top, where the Chiefs hold the lead at 6-to-1 odds. Ahead of the Jets, oddsmakers have the Chiefs, 49ers, Bills, Eagles, and Bengals.

It’s been over a decade since Rodgers won a Super Bowl. Could a new team format put him up there again? The Jets haven’t made the Super Bowl since their 1968 championship. It’s unlikely the Jets get a title next year, but we have a lot of time for things to change.

Scroll through the table below to see each team’s odds to win the Super Bowl.

NY Jets Odds to Win the AFC or the AFC East

The Jets’ odds to win the AFC opened at 14-to-1 and now are down to around 9-to-1.

How likely do we think they are to win the AFC? Not very. Last year, Rodgers threw for more than 3,600 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, the first time he’s hit double-digit interceptions since 2010. But the Jets have to contend with three of the top quarterbacks in the league, who are leading AFC teams: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow. Each threw well over 4,000 yards for 35 or more touchdowns. (Though they also threw 12+ interceptions.)

The Jets would have to surpass these formidable teams to claim the AFC title.

So, what about the AFC East? The Jets’ odds start getting really interesting here. They opened dead last in the AFC East at +500 odds. Now they’re right behind the Bills at +250 odds, jumping over the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots in oddsmakers’ predictions thanks to the Rodgers rumors.

Scroll through the table below to see each team’s odds to win the AFC East.

NY Jets Odds to Make the Playoffs & for Regular Season Wins

The Jets haven’t made the playoffs since 2010, and their odds haven’t been great for it. Until the Rodgers news.

Now, the Jets’ odds to make the playoffs have surged compared to last year when they were +650 to make the playoffs and -1000 to miss. Additionally, their regular season wins total last year was set at 5.5, which they beat with seven total wins.

This year they’re at -150 to make the playoffs, and their win total is set at 9.5 as of March 29.

With the Rodgers deal almost a certainty, the odds may not move too much once it’s signed, sealed, and delivered. But now is the time to take a risk on it if you’re betting.

Photo by: Jeffrey Phelps/AP Photo