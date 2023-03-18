What Will It Take for Rodgers To Become A Jet?

Be patient, Jets’ fans.

Aaron Rodgers is on his way. The Jets finally have their quarterback messiah. The only drawback is a timetable in more ways than one.

However, his arrival will take some time. He won’t be here next week or for a few more weeks. Zach Wilson is still here, but the remaining favorable quarterback options are off the table.

Will he get here? The Jets and the Packers will play a game of who blinks first. What team will hold out the longest?

Instead, Rodgers should arrive sometime after June 1. That’s when it will be convenient for the Packers, not the Jets.

That’s what we have to remember. Even though Rodgers has stated his intention to play for the Jets, the Packers hold the cards.

After June 1, the Packers will take a hit of a mere approximately $15 million instead of their roughly 32 million by trading Rodgers. Green Bay president Mark Murphy will hold the Jets’ hostage. He has publicly shown his disdain for Rodgers.

Murphy and GM Brian Gutekunst reportedly want a first-round pick –maybe two – for the two-time league MVP. But is the 39-year-old – who has won one Super Bowl – worth it? Insiders believe a second- or third-round pick plus a conditional pick based on his performance could be on the table. How many years does Rodgers have left in his tank?

Meanwhile, Jets GM Joe Douglas can play a major hand by holding on to his 13th pick in the upcoming draft and worry about a pick or picks in the 2024 draft for Rodgers. That is, if the Packers want to save money against their cap.

Rodgers is due $59 million this year as part of a three-year, $150 million deal he signed in March. He is open to reworking the deal, and will have to if he wants to be a Jet.

Douglas did Rodgers a favor by signing wide receiver Allen Lazard to a four-year, $44 million pact. Lazard certainly raises the bar for the Jets’ receiving corps with Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore, and it also likely means the exit of Corey Davis, who was a reliable target the past two seasons. Davis’ $11 million against the cap also is a major reason for him to be expendable.

Rodgers has indicated that he would also like Reggie Cobb and Odell Beckham Jr. in his arsenal. That likely won’t happen. Yet, the Jets may be able to sign Cobb for a low number if they released Denzel Mims. They did clear some space by not bringing Braxton Berrios and Mike White back, who both went south to Miami..

It still doesn’t surprise me why any team -especially the Cowboys – hasn’t signed Beckham. He has been rumored to be headed to Dallas for over a year, and there has to be reasons.

Expect everything on the Rodgers’ front until at least the draft in mid- to late-April. The only way something could happen is if the Jets and Packers become very creative in their methods.

Figure the Jets have a two-year window with Rodgers to win a Super Bowl or at least get to one.

Be patient, Jets fans. This plan should fall in their favor. If it doesn’t, it’s back to Wilson, and the wait for another Messiah.