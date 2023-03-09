The Knicks’ blistering nine-game win streak was snapped Tuesday night in a somewhat embarrassing loss to the 21-46 Charlotte Hornets. But streaks end while winning percentages carry on. The Knicks still have the formula that got them to where they are now as one of the hottest teams in the NBA. So, looking forward to this weekend and a trip West, we’re checking in on the NY Knicks’ odds.

The Knicks are in fine form at the right point in the season. During their win streak, they were making 124.6 points per 100 possessions and are mere decimal points away from being in the top three offenses in the league. They are ninth in free-throw rate, fifth in turnover rate, and second in offensive rebound rate. They’re also connecting on over 50% of their field goals and 40% of their threes.

According to FiveThirtyEight, when Josh Hart, Immanuel Quickley, and Isaiah Hartenstein shared the court during their streak, the Knicks outscored their opponents by 97 points.

Let’s see how these numbers translate into sports betting odds.

Knicks Odds to Make the Playoffs

The Knicks’ hot streak came at the perfect time for playoff position. With a 39-28 record, they’ve put some distance between themselves and the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat, who are both near the line to be forced into a play-in game. The Nets are in sixth place with a 37-28 record, securing a playoff spot if they can keep it, and the Heat are in seventh with a 35-32 record.

After the Suns, the Knicks and the Sacramento Kings have the best odds of making the playoffs of the teams that are in contention. (Oddsmakers don’t list odds for the top teams in the league.) Unless something goes horribly wrong (knock on wood), the Knicks are looking at a run in the playoffs.

Scroll through the table below to see the odds for all listed teams to qualify for the postseason.

Knicks Odds to Win the East and NBA Championship

Despite their loss to the lowly Hornets (sorry, Charlotte), the Knicks’ odds to win the East and even the NBA Championship have gotten shorter across top NY sportsbooks. Let’s do a comparison from last week when they were seven games into their streak.

The Knicks’ odds of winning the NBA title were 130-to-1 last week. They’ve now improved to 90-to-1, continuing their march into shorter and shorter odds.

Their odds to win the East are also shorter since last week in another continuing trend. Those odds are currently at 30-to-1 compared to 45-to-1 last week.

Scroll through the table below to see the odds for each team in the East to win the conference title.

Knicks Upcoming Games

Now for some bad news. The Knicks’ next game is against the 38-26 Sacramento Kings, who are currently second in the West. But still, the Knicks have a better record. The two teams have played each other once this year, back in early December in the middle of an eight-game Knicks win streak. The Knicks won by a 13-point margin, though that game was at home in MSG.

However, the Kings are 2.5-point favorites in the game. It’s tough to beat the house, but this might be a good game to try your money on New York. If they can rally from Tuesday’s tough loss.

New York is tied with the Bucks and Celtics for the best road record, so a game in Sacramento isn’t as scary as it might sound. They’re looking at a four-game run on the West Coast. The last time they spent that long in the West, they went 3-2.

Here are more of the Knicks’ upcoming games.

@ Sacramento — Thursday, March 9

@ LA Clippers — Saturday, March 11

@ LA Lakers — Sunday, March 12

@ Portland — Tuesday, March 14

vs. Denver — Saturday, March 18

vs. Minnesota — Monday, March 20

@ Miami — Wednesday, March 22

@ Orlando — Thursday, March 23

Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire