Jake Paul Loss Is A Reality

Top Rank Boxing

Tommy Fury is in the record books and remembered now as the first fighter to defeat Jake Paul, a split decision that could have gone either way. Truth be told here, boxing is a cruel sport and Jake Paul got a taste of reality.

And they will fight again, that was established. The rematch will probably surpass interest and pay-per-view numbers of this initial fight that was canceled twice. The odds have been posted for a second bout.

sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/boxing.bouts

Jake Paul +130

Tommy Fury +150

Hilarious it is, odds on a fight that has not been scheduled with a date or venue, then again we are talking about Jake Paul here. The YouTube sensation, who converted to a pro fighter, does have a tremendous following. He is an easy sell for the marketing gurus, the novice, and some loyal fans of boxing.

Basically, and I have stated this numerous times, I have not jumped on this Jake Paul bandwagon, though will give credit when it is due. Paul draws interest to a sport that lacks a punch. He sells and that’s important.

Jake Paul puts fighters on the map on his co-promoted cards that otherwise would be an afterthought. They get a nice payday, exposure, and a possible ranking with the major sanctioning organizations that also earn a substantial amount of revenue.

Amanda Serrano, the face of female boxing was put on the map under the Jake Paul promotional banner last year and made history as the first to main event Madison Square Garden in her division, a sellout. Her loss to Katie Taylor sets up a rematch, Paul of course the co-promoter of a mega event May 20th in Ireland.

But the prevailing question and after this first loss, is Jake Paul a legitimate pro fighter? Is a rematch with Fury justified? How much more of this hysteria and hype will continue? I have a simple answer, boxing needs Jake Paul and his career will propel more also fighting in an MMA Octagon.

Because this first fight with Fury was more than a spectacle. The result caused an obvious rematch, so his boxing chronicle will continue. Fans, media, promoters, the networks, they are all in. Believe me, though, this is nothing more than a spectacle.

This is the question about a legitimate fighter and there are signs that Jake Paul has the tools and talent to be a good one, but in a mediocre cruiserweight division, without testing the elite, until otherwise determined, I am not on this bandwagon.

And I will not anticipate a rematch. The months ahead are significant for boxing with anticipated fights, elite fighters, and young superstars that are taking this to another level, though the Kings in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia are quickly becoming a fight capital of the world.

Jake Paul is a part of that orbit as are other promoters with the financial interest of staging a major promotion in Saudi Arabia. Former heavyweight champions Mike Tyson and Deontay Wilder, and Devin Haney the lightweight champion were all at ringside.

Tyson Fury, the WBC heavyweight champion, joined the proceedings at ringside in support of his younger brother. Yes, this was a spectacle and Jake Paul, with that social media popularity was behind the success and other fighters are looking at a piece of the action.

Fury, though, also a social media and reality star in the United Kingdom, (9-0) at 23-years old, was tested with his first major opponent, if one considers Jake Paul a legitimate contender for a major title. The WBC will now sanction Fury, another fiasco for a fighter with nine pro fights.

Then again this is boxing and the WBC sanction, which classifies Fury now in the rankings, is another slap in the face to fighters who have to work hard to achieve that status. Paul, though, knocked Fury down in the eighth and final round and the spectacle remained in the hands of three judges at ringside.

Paul said, “I’ve already won in life, I’ve won in every single way. I have an amazing family, amazing friends, amazing work ethic. I made it further than I ever thought I would and beyond. This is a humbling experience. I’ll take it on the chin and come back.”

He lost but gained more followers and fans and that’s all good for his ego and boxing exposure, to a certain extent. But Jake Paul, until otherwise known, is not a legitimate contender for a major title in the sport. To me, he is a spectacle.

Watch the rematch when it happens, I won’t because the focus these next few months are the legitimate champions and mega fights on the horizon.

THE FIGHT IS ON: Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia, boxing supremacy for two of the young superstars in the sport has finally arrived. After months of back-and-forth, we finally have a fight at a catch weight of 136.

And when they meet April 22 at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, televised on Showtime Boxing PPV, this is the generation fight. This bout will recall the reflections and memories of the 1980’s encounters between the late Hall of Famer Marvelous Marvin Hagler and Tommy Hearns.

Reflections and memories of Sugar Ray Leonard, Roberto Duran, also Boxing Hall of Famers. And perhaps in years to come Davis and Garcia will be in that Hall of Fame discussion.

Two fighters with talent and with a tremendous fan base, though, Ryan, with 1.5 million Instagram and other social media handles is known as “King Ryan.” Davis claims to have over 4.1 Instagram followers.

Though social media played a significant role in putting this fight on the calendar, it was pushed back from the April 15 date that was scheduled. The new date allows more time to put ticket sales in motion and plan the anticipated press conference which will surpass the media circus of Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Conor McGregor and Mayweather versus Manny Pacquiao.

This fight, though, should live up to expectations. Both fighters are in that category of young superstars, undefeated, and are evenly matched, though Davis has the better jab. Garcia, considered American with Mexican heritage, has the power and knockout punch with a right.

Odds: FanDuel: -310 that David maintains his unbeaten record while Garcia is a +260 underdog. The Draw is a +1800 shot

Rich Mancuso: [email protected] Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso. Watch “Sports With Rich” with Rich and co-host Robert Rizzo Tuesday evening 8pmET on the SLG Network and YouTube