All right, Knicks fans. The Knicks had a small but memorable presence during All-Star Weekend. Julius Randle put up 11 points for Team LeBron and didn’t finish dead last in the 3-point contest. Sure, Jericho Sims was out in the first round of the Dunk Contest, but no one was beating Mac McClung anyway. Now it’s time to refocus on what matters: The NY Knicks’ odds for the second half of the NBA season.

The league is officially in the uphill sprint toward the playoffs, and the Knicks are currently sitting in sixth place in the East. If they can hold onto it, they can avoid a play-in game, but Miami is close behind.

Claim a $1,250 bet on Caesars for NBA wagering with today’s Caesars NY Promo Code SHARPBETFULL

On the player side of the odds, the Knicks have a potential prize on the way. Jalen Bruson is climbing the odds to win Most Improved Player. While you can’t bet on awards like that in New York, we’ll give you a preview of the odds in case you’re traveling to New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or Connecticut any time soon.

So, let’s get into it. How are the Knicks faring in the odds as we head towards the latter half of the NBA season?

Knicks Odds to Make the Playoffs

The Knicks’ odds to make the playoffs are looking good, and have improved since the last time we checked in. Top NY sportsbooks have the Knicks at around -400 odds to make the playoffs. In early February, those odds were just -115. If you bet on them then, congratulations.

Of the teams in danger of dropping out of a playoff spot, the Nets and Heat have better odds than the Knicks. The three teams are all within two wins of each other. (Oddsmakers don’t have odds for the Celtics, Bucks, 76ers, and Cavaliers since all four are leading the East and nearly guaranteed a spot at this point.)

Prior to the All-Star Break, the Knicks won six of eight games, including wins against conference rivals the 76ers, the Nets, and the Hawks. The wins were good enough to leapfrog the Miami Heat and get into the sixth spot in the East with a 33-27 record vs. the Heat’s record of 32-27. The top six teams in each conference avoid having to fight through a play-in game, so it’s a critical bar to cross.

Scroll through the table below to see the odds for all listed teams to qualify for the postseason.

Score a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet to use on the Knicks with this week’s FanDuel NY Promo Code

Knicks Odds to Win the East and NBA Championship

These odds aren’t so great, but like all the Knicks’ odds, they’ve improved since we last checked in. In early February, the Knicks’ odds to win the East were 150-to-1 on FanDuel NY. Now they’re 100-to-1. As we said, not great, but better.

The Knicks’ odds to win the NBA Championship are also slightly improved, from 250-to-1 on DraftKings NY to 200-to-1.

Jalen Brunson’s Odds to Win Most Improved Player

Jalen Brunson is in the running to win Most Improved Player. New York doesn’t allow betting on awards futures, so you can’t bet on this one while you’re in the state. But for sports bettors who are traveling or who like visiting New Jersey for a little gaming, you can put money down on Most Improved Player and other awards.

Brunson is currently sitting in third place for Most Improved Player, behind Lauri Markkanen and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who are tied for first across most sportsbooks. The Most Improved Player award is basically a three-player race at this point.

Claim $200 in bonus bets with this DraftKings NY Promo Code

If Brunson can keep up his current hot streak, his odds could get even shorter. Now might be the time to put money on him. In the Knicks’ last three games, Brunson had the most points and assists on the team, going for 106 points and 15 assists across all three.

Here are the odds from sportsbooks outside of New York.

DraftKings

Lauri Markkanen +130

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander +130

Jalen Brunson +300

Tyrese Haliburton 50-to-1

Cam Thomas 50-to-1

FanDuel

Markkanen +135

Gilgeous-Alexander +135

Brunson +350

Haliburton 50-to-1

Thomas 90-to-1

Caesars

Markkanen +115

Gilgeous-Alexander +115

Brunson +300

Mikal Bridges 40-to-1

Haliburton 40-to-1

Thomas 50-to-1

NY Knicks Upcoming Games

New York’s first game post-All-Star Break is on Friday in Washington. The Knicks are short road underdogs.

@ Washington — Friday, Feb. 24

vs. New Orleans — Saturday, Feb. 25

vs. Boston — Monday, Feb. 27

vs. Brooklyn — Wednesday, March 1

@ Miami — Friday, March 3

@ Boston — Sunday, March 5

vs. Charlotte — Tuesday, March 7

@ Sacramento — Thursday, March 9

@ LA Clippers — Saturday, March 11

@ LA Lakers — Sunday, March 12

@ Portland — Tuesday, March 14

Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire