New Yorkers led the way in Super Bowl betting on a weekend that had 100 million online betting transactions across the country. Location verification company GeoComply recorded 13.9 million geolocation checks in New York alone during Super Bowl Weekend.

“Super Bowl LVII was a record-breaking event,” GeoComply Co-Founder & CEO Anna Sainsbury said. “GeoComply data reveals that Americans’ interest in legally betting on the Super Bowl has never been higher. It also showed that many fans at State Farm Stadium embraced their newfound ability to bet while watching the game in person.”

GeoComply is a third-party tool that verifies online sports bettors’ locations for most online US sportsbooks, including the top NY betting apps.

Super Bowl 57 Breaks Sports Betting Records

GeoComply’s report of 100 million geolocation transactions reflects a 25% increase in betting activity from last year’s 80 million. GeoComply also registered 7.4 million new accounts over Super Bowl weekend, which is a 32% increase from last year.

Before the Super Bowl, the American Gaming Association projected that 50.4 million Americans would wager up to $16 billion. That’s double the estimate from 2022. Their estimate includes illegal offshore betting. They expected up to $1 billion in legal bets on Super Bowl 57.

FanDuel Sportsbook CEO Amy Howe said before the Super Bowl that the sportsbook expected to handle more than 17 million Super Bowl bets. During the game, FanDuel said they were accepting 50,000 bets per second and averaging two million active users.

BetMGM told CNBC that Super Bowl 57 was their most bet on a single-game sporting event ever.

New York Sports Betting Activity Leads All States

New York clocked 13.9 million geolocation checks from Friday, Feb. 11, at midnight through the end of the Super Bowl. New York also showed the second-highest number of unique accounts, with more than 851,000 unique accounts tracked. Only Ohio showed more unique accounts, at 1.1 million. Ohio launched legal sports betting in January of this year.

The highest concentration of sports betting activity in New York was unsurprisingly centered around New York City. The Buffalo area showed another distinct hub of activity on Super Bowl Sunday.

The New York Gaming Commission releases a weekly report of the betting handle and tax revenue. The report including Super Bowl weekend should be released this week.

Super Bowl Hosted in State with Legal Sports Betting

For the first time, a state with legal sports betting hosted the Super Bowl. Arizona logged more than six million transactions and 387,170 unique accounts during Super Bowl weekend this year. That’s a 14.3% increase in transactions and an 8.5% increase in unique accounts from last year.

GeoComply reports that more than 100,000 geolocation checks occurred in and around State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., alone from over 8,000 unique sports betting accounts.

More States with Legal Sports Betting, More (Legal) Super Bowl Bets

The US legal online sports betting market has generated over $2.47 billion in tax revenue since May 2018. Since last year’s Super Bowl, Arkansas, Kansas, Maryland, and Ohio launched online sports betting. Over 44% of the US population is now able to legally bet on the Super Bowl.

While the Kansas City Chiefs’ stadium is technically in Missouri, where sports betting is still illegal, a huge number of their fans are in Kansas. The state saw more than two million geolocation transactions from over 180,000 unique accounts.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ also prompted a flurry of betting activity from the Philly area, with a 15.1% increase in geolocation transactions compared to last year. Pennsylvania saw 11.8 million transactions across 793,073 unique accounts.

AP Photo/Matt Slocum