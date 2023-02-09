Sportsbooks are rolling out the promos ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl. New users can leverage the big game to get big promos, and today we’ve got a DraftKings NY promo code for Super Bowl 57.

Claim up to $1,250 in bonuses for the Super Bowl with today’s DraftKings NY Promo Code

This year’s Super Bowl is shaping up to be the biggest legal sports betting event in US history. Analysts expect up to $1 billion could be wagered on the Eagles vs. Chiefs, who will face off in Glendale, Ariz., on Sunday, Feb. 12. Plus, the two teams are close to evenly matched, which makes for more excitement during the game and on the betting lines.

It’s a great chance to claim the DraftKings NY promo and leverage bonuses for more Super Bowl bets. Here’s how to claim the promo today.

How to Claim Today’s DraftKings NY Promo Code

Visit the DraftKings NY website

Next, you’ll go to a welcome page where you choose New York from the dropdown menu and then Continue.

DraftKings will then guide you through the registration process. They need to document personal information to confirm you can bet legally. Be prepared to share your name, address, social security number, and other identifying information. DraftKings will keep your information private.

Set security questions and link a payment method for easy deposits and withdrawals.

To bet on your mobile device, download the DraftKings Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android. Use your sign-in credentials to log in.

Deposit at least $5 into your account, and DraftKings will automatically reward you a $50 free bet and $200 in bonus bets.

Place your first bet! Super Bowl bets are easy to find, and dozens of markets are available to sports bettors.

What you Get with the DraftKings NY Promo Code Offer

DraftKings NY is giving new users a chance to score bonuses of up to $1,250 for Super Bowl 57. If you don’t yet have a DraftKings account, you can use the DraftKings NY promo code to get started and nab your bonus bets.

The DraftKings Super Bowl Specials give bettors three different ways to score bonuses:

$50 Bonus Bet on a Deposit of at least $5.

20% Deposit Match of up to $1,000

Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

Their “bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets” is an enhanced offer for the Super Bowl, so now is the time to get in. Let’s break down how the promos work to combine for $1,250 in bonuses with DraftKings.

$50 Bonus Bet On Deposit from DraftKings NY

This promo is an ongoing DraftKings offer. New users can register with DraftKings to instantly claim a $50 bonus bet. The bet credit will show up in your account as soon as you deposit at least $5, and you can use the credit to place a bet on the sportsbook.

20% Deposit Match of up to $1,000

DraftKings deposit match will give you bonus bets worth 20% of your deposit up to $1,000. You can then use your bonus to place wagers with the sportsbook.

Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

A special promo in time for the Super Bowl, DraftKings offers $200 in bonus bets when you make a bet of just $5. The bonus bets are yours no matter the outcome of your wager. You can leverage each of these promos together to get a total of $1,250 in bonus bet credits.

Use today’s DraftKings NY Promo Code to score $1,250 in bonuses for Super Bowl 57

Odds for Super Bowl 57 Eagles vs. Chiefs

The game between the Eagles and the Chiefs has held steady with a moneyline close to even. Here are the primary betting lines on DraftKings NY for the Super Bowl:

Point Spread : Eagles -1.5

: Eagles -1.5 Moneyline : Eagles -125 | Chiefs +105

: Eagles -125 | Chiefs +105 Total (over/under): 50.5 points

You can find dozens more sports betting markets on DraftKings Sportsbook, including game props, player props, parlays, and live in-game betting.

The Super Bowl is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 12, with the broadcast on FOX starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

AP Photo/Chris Szagola