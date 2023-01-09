NY Giants Playoff Odds History: Can the G-Men Repeat History of Upsets?

The NFL playoffs are finally here, and the NY Giants are back in action! This Sunday, Jan. 15, they’ll take on the Minnesota Vikings in their first playoff game since 2016. Today we’re taking fans and sports bettors through the Giants’ playoff odds history and looking for any patterns that could help your sports bets for this postseason.

We’ve dug into the sports betting odds from the past eight times the Giants made it to the playoffs. We wanted to see what patterns the Giants have vs. oddsmakers. How often have they beaten the odds? How do they perform against the spread?

Will it tell us anything about this year? Not really! But it’s fun to speculate about the coming postseason and the NY Giants’ odds to make it to the next round. But first, the Giants’ odds for their first playoff game this Sunday.

NY Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings Odds: Wild Card Round

This season, the Giants went 9-7-1 straight up, 13-4 against the spread, and 6-10-1 to the Over. It was just enough to clinch a Wild Card berth at the No. 6 seed ahead of the No. 7 Seattle Seahawks.

The Giants are matched up against the third-seeded Minnesota Vikings for the Wild Card game. Kickoff is Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET at the Vikings’ home stadium.

New York opened on FanDuel NY as 3-point underdogs, likely because of the Vikings’ home advantage and a close 27-24 victory over the Giants on Christmas Eve. Most NY online sportsbooks set the total at 48.5.

NY Giants Playoff Betting Odds History from 2000 to Now

So, how do these odds and outcomes compare to the Giants’ most recent playoff seasons? Let’s crunch some numbers.

If you’re into magical thinking, consider this for some good luck: The two times the Giants have won the Super Bowl in the last 30 years, they had also entered the playoffs as a Wild Card.

But then, you’ll also have to admit that both of those Super Bowls were played against the New England Patriots. No Patriots to upset in this postseason. The Giants will be carving a new path this year, no matter what the odds say.

Here are a few key patterns to take into account as you place your bets for the playoffs. The Giants have made it into the postseason eight times since 2000. In those eight postseasons, across 16 games, the Giants:

Had an overall win record of 10-6

Beat the spread 12 of 16 times

Went under the total 11 of 16 times

Played in six Wild Card games and made it out of two. (But those two both ended in Super Bowl wins.)

Here’s the Giants’ full playoff betting odds history from 2000 to the present day.

Giants Playoffs Sports Betting Odds History

Playoff Game Opponent Final Score Point Spread Total (Over/Under) 2000 Season (Regular Season: 12-4 SU; 9-7 ATS; 6-10 O/U) Divisional Eagles W 20-10 W -4.5 U 33.5 Conference Championship Vikings W 41-0 W +2.5 U 41.5 Super Bowl Ravens L 7-34 L +3 O 33 2002 Season (Regular Season: 10-6 SU; 9-7 ATS; 9-7 O/U) Wild Card Panthers L 38-39 W +3 O 41 2005 Season (Regular Season: 11-5 SU; 11-4-1 ATS; 8-7-1 O/U) Wild Card Panthers L 0-23 L -3 U 43.5 2006 Season (Regular Season: 8-8 SU; 8-8 ATS; 7-8-1 O/U) Wild Card Eagles L 20-23 W +6 U 46.5 2007 Season (Regular Season: 10-6 SU; 10-6 ATS; 8-8 O/U) Wild Card Buccaneers W 24-14 W +3 U 39.5 Divisional Cowboys W 21-17 W +7 U 47.5 Conference Championship Packers W 23-20 W +7.5 O 41.5 Super Bowl Patriots W 17-14 W +12.5 U 54.5 2008 Season (Regular Season: 12-4 SU; 12-4 ATS; 8-7-1 O/U) Divisional Eagles L 11-23 L -4 U 39 2011 Season (Regular Season: 9-7 SU; 8-7-1 ATS; 8-7-1 O/U) Wild Card Falcons W 24-2 W -3 U 48 Divisional Packers W 37-20 W +8 O 54.5 Conference Championship 49ers W 20-17 W +2 U 41.5 Super Bowl Patriots W 21-17 W +3 U 53 2016 Season (Regular Season: 11-5 SU; 9-6-1 ATS; 4-12 O/U) Wild Card Packers L 13-38 L +5 O 46.5 2022 Season (Regular Season: 9-7-1 SU; 13-4 ATS; 6-10-1 O/U) Wild Card Vikings TBD +3

What Were the Giants’ Super Bowl Odds in 2007 and 2011?

We don’t have to remind Giants fans that the team’s last two Super Bowl wins came at the end of the 2007 and 2011 seasons. Both games were against the New England Patriots, and both times the Giants were the underdogs. In fact, except for the Wild Card game in the 2011 season, the Giants were the betting underdogs in every playoff game of those two postseasons.

And that didn’t stop them from winning every game.

In Super Bowl XLII (2007), the Patriots were 12-point favorites over the Giants. In a heroic game that included the famous Manning to Tyree “Helmet Pass,” the Giants beat the odds and defeated the Patriots 17-14. Fun Fact: It’s the third-biggest betting upset in Super Bowl history based on the point spread.

In Super Bowl XLVI (2011), the Patriots were three-point favorites. The Giants beat them by four points, 21-17, a higher win margin than the Patriots were favored by.

Here’s how the Giants’ odds to win the Super Bowl changed throughout both of those seasons.

NY Giants History: Odds to Win the Super Bowl

Year Pre-Season Odds End of Regular Season Playoffs 1st Round Super Bowl Start 2007 +3000 +5000 +5000 +1500 2011 +2200 +3300 +2200 +130

This year, before the season started, the Giants’ odds to win the Super Bowl were +15000. Now they’re .

AP Photo/Gene Puskar