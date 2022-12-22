Thanks to Steve Cohen, Correa Happened For The Mets

NYSportsdaywire

Carlos Correa was supposed to be the franchise player that the San Francisco Giants were looking for, but how rapidly that changed. There was a medical issue between the Giants and Correa, so Mets owner Steve Cohen and player agent Scott Boras went to work.

This has become a powerful duo, Cohen and Boras. The Mets somehow got into the picture and Correa is now a Met, a contract when it is officially signed in the next few days (providing he passes the physical) will read 13-years, $350 million.

A startling figure, then again this is Steve Cohen. As I said, the richest owner in baseball can do this. And we are getting accustomed to this, Steve Cohen with a quiet demeanor and finances to change the complexion of his team.

He has changed the complexion of a luxury tax threshold. “Uncle Stevie” known to his fan base, is fulfilling a commitment to assure his Mets and their fans about bringing a World Series championship to Citi Field in 2023.

Shocking, and without suspense or rumor. The Carlos Correa contract went from San Francisco Bay and east bound to Citi Field by Flushing Bay. Correa increased the odds of the Mets winning the 2023 World Series:

Houston Astros: 25/4

New York Mets: 7/1

Courtesy of BetOnline

The late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner was obsessed with his team and about winning in October. It was the Yankees and Steinbrenner, in the infancy stages of luxury tax thresholds, who was obsessed with winning the World Series. If not, Steinbrenner was not content.

Steinbrenner always got what he sought, whether it was Reggie Jackson, or CC Sabathia, just to name a few. That changed the complexion of free agency as teams saw that players that came to the Bronx and had an impact.

Steve Cohen and his 2023 payroll from just the free agent signings, comes to about $380 million dollars. Figuring the “Steve Cohen competitive balance tax threshold,” a team payroll in 2023 of $380 million would come to over $100 million in luxury tax.

Correa ($315 M)

Brandon Nimmo ($162 M)

Edwin Diaz ($102 M)

Justin Verlander ($86.6 M)

Kodai Senga ($75 M)

Jose Quintana ($26 M)

Omar Narvaez ($14.5M)

Adam Ottavino ($14.5 M)

David Robertson ($10M)

That accounts for $806.1 million in contracts. As one high ranking baseball official informed me Wednesday afternoon, hours after this Carlos Correa hysteria, “They (Mets) may not be done and have the ability to trade some pieces for more.”

Indeed he was right. Wednesday evening, Cohen and GM Billy Eppler were not done and shed some of the salary dealing away a disappointing James McCann to the Baltimore Orioles. Signing catcher Omar Narvaez was an indication that McCann was a goner.

And there could be more salary going off the board if there is a decision to move Eduardo Escobar. The Correa move regulates him to a role off the bench or used as an occasional designated hitter.

Remember, three years ago, when Cohen purchased the Mets and assured them of winning a World Series in that time frame of three-to-five years. Then, he started the process and it was slow as the Mets believed in buying a player or two. Cohen, and then GM Sandy Alderson said they needed to rebuild the system and preserve draft picks for the future.

A philosophy of course that has changed, though the Mets still hold many of their assets, including 20-year old shortstop Ronnie Mauricio, who, at this point, is blocked because there is Lindor and now Correa with the long term contracts.

What wasn’t envisioned was an infield of Francisco Lindor ($341 million) and Correa, perennial All-Stars and teammates on the Puerto Rico World Baseball Classic team, wearing the same uniform in New York.

Unprecedented has been my description with this offseason spending that owners have granted players during this free agent signing bonanza. And there has been an unprecedented situation with the multi-million spending Mets.

So in the overnight hours, 4 am New York time, the Mets surely became a World Series team when Carlos Correa, assumed to be a San Francisco Giant, caught everyone off guard and headed to Citi Field.

No wonder they are calling Steve Cohen and the Mets a new “Evil Empire” in Flushing, Queens. Kind of similar to the Steinbrenner Yankees philosophy of buying to win.

But this is what Cohen wants. He has appeased his fan base. That could be a good thing for the Mets, assuming all of this works and remember a long season does take a toll with injuries.

But the Mets don’t see this as a risk. Correa and the Giants medical team saw it differently with a glitch that enabled the Mets and their owner to proceed with a move that caught everyone off guard.

Believe it, the Mets are serious about winning a World Series in October with the move to get Carlos Correa, a bat that adds to their lineup and defensive player that will have an impact.

Perhaps the player that propels the New York Mets to the top.

Rich Mancuso is the senior writer @Latinosports.com [email protected] Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso. Watch “Sports With Rich” with Rich and co-host Robert Rizzo Tuesday evening live 8pmET on the SLG Network and YouTube