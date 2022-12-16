We’ve got just four weeks of regular season NFL football left, and Saturday night’s primetime matchup is one every football fan will have their eyes on. The two AFC East leaders clash in Buffalo, and whichever team you’re rooting for, we’ve got a DraftKings NY promo code for the Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins.

Bills vs. Dolphins

We’ve got a quick preview of what you need to know about the matchup and DraftKings’ best odds for the game. But first, here’s how sports bettors can use the Bills vs. Dolphins promo code from DraftKings this weekend.

DraftKings NY has an excellent promo for new users. The DraftKings NY promo allows new users to claim a $50 free bet and a 20% deposit match up to $1,000.

The DraftKings' welcome bonus gives new users a great bang for their buck. With as little as a $5 deposit, new users get $50 as a free bet to get started with wagering on the app.

DraftKings also matches your deposit at a rate of 20% by adding $1 for every $5 you spend. The match will cap out at $1,000 in matched dollars.

Saturday Night NFL Primetime Preview: Odds for Dolphins @ Bills

The Bills (10-3) are still two games behind the Eagles (12-1), but that deficit has done nothing to dampen oddsmakers’ faith in the team. Buffalo is still the oddsmakers’ favorite to win the Super Bowl, currently at +350 on DraftKings, with the Eagles right behind at +425.

On the other hand, Miami (8-5) is at +2500 odds to win the Super Bowl.

So it should come as no surprise that the Bills are heavy favorites in Saturday night’s primetime game. Here’s how DraftKings lists the odds:

Point Spread: Bills -7

Moneylines: Bills -330/Dolphins +275

Total: 44 points

While it’s an AFC East matchup, the Bills are two wins ahead of the Dolphins, so a loss won’t drop them out of the lead. But Miami does have a shot at winning and boosting its win total because it beat the Bills the only other time this season they’ve faced them. However, that game was in Miami, and this one is on the Bills’ home field with Bills Mafia in full effect. (Assuming the weather doesn’t change things up as it did a few weeks ago.)

The Bills are on a four-game win streak and looking to keep the momentum going.

Miami broke a five-game win streak with two consecutive losses in Weeks 13 and 14. The Dolphins haven’t scored more than 17 points in their last four games, so keep an eye on the over/under.

The Dolphins-Bills game kicks off on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET. Watch on CBS or the NFL Network.