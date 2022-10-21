Land $200 in Free Bets on UFC 280 with DraftKings NY Promo Code

As we gear up for the international spectacle that is UFC 280, you can boost your bankroll with a sign-up offer available via the DraftKings NY Promo Code.

Claim $200 in free bets for UFC 280 with DraftKings NY Promo Code

The UFC cooks up one of the most insanely stacked fight cards in recent memory to take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Two championship bouts and a whopping 13 ranked divisional fighters are on tap for Saturday, Oct. 22. How do you not place a wager on this loaded card?

No code is necessary for this DraftKings NY Sportsbook offer. All you have to do is sign up using the DraftKings promo code link, make a deposit of at least and place a $5 wager on any UFC bout that tickles your fancy. If your bet cashes, you get your winnings plus $200 in free bets.

DraftKings Promo Code for UFC 280: Bet $5 and Win $200

This is a unique offer that delivers 40-to-1 odds on a wager that normally wouldn’t be anywhere near those odds. The great news is, in addition to the chance at $200 in free bets, new customers can also get a free $50 bet plus a 20% deposit match no matter what.

Those offers are also available via the DraftKings promo code link. Just sign up via the link and deposit at least $5 to claim the free $50 bet. You might want to deposit more than that, though, because DrafKings will match 20% of your deposit up to $1,000. So, even if you deposit as little as $500, you’ll still get a $100 deposit bonus from DraftKings.

Here are some details for all of the offers.

First-time DraftKings Sportsbook customers only

Make a deposit of $5+ into your Sportsbook account

Place a wager of $5+ on any pre-game or pre-fight moneyline

If your bet wins, you will receive $200 in free bets, in addition to any cash winnings from your original wager once it settles

Your first placed wager of $5+ on any pre-game or pre-fight moneyline will be your qualifying wager

Bonus paid as eight (8) $25 Free Bets

Free Bet also not redeemable for cash, non-transferable, and non-refundable

Free Bet amount is not included in any returns or winnings

Free Bets are valid for seven days. Failure to use the Free Bets will void the award

Excludes live bets, free bets, cash-out bets, odds boosts, profit boosts, parlays, same game parlays, and voided bets.

One qualifying bet per customer

Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WY (18+) or WV

UFC 280 Main Event Odds: Oliveira vs. Makhachev

A battle for the vacant 155-pound title takes center between former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles “do Bronx” Oliveira and No. 4 lightweight Islam Makhachev in what may be the biggest fight of the year. Oddsmakers list Oliveira – priced between +138 and +160 on the moneyline – as the underdog, despite the fighter being the most recent champion in the division. Meanwhile, Makhachev lays odds between -174 and -190.

Oliveira (33-8 MMA; 21-8 UFC) is the third-ranked UFC fighter in the world for a reason. He’s a master of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu who owns multiple UFC records, including for the most finishes (19) and submission wins (16). Oliveira never technically lost his title in a fight, but if he wants to be labeled as the champion again, then he must conquer the longest odds since going on this win streak.

Islam Makhachev (22-1 MMA; 12-1 UFC) has next in the lightweight division. Outside of his sole defeat back in 2015 in just his second UFC outing, the Russian fighter has been unbeatable since turning pro in 2010. He blazed through his previous competition with ease to earn his first title fight, but his final opponent isn’t like anybody Makhachev has faced before. Still, he’s the favorite for a reason and will look to demonstrate his champion-level talent on Oct. 22.

Claim up to $1,250 in sports betting bonuses with DraftKings NY Promo Code

UFC 280 Main Card Odds

Here’s the main card lineup for UFC 280, along with each fighter’s corresponding moneyline odds at DraftKings (as of Thursday, October 20):

— Lightweight Championship: Charles Oliveira (+155) vs. Islam Makhachev (-180)

— Bantamweight Championship: Aljamain Sterling (-175) vs. TJ Dillashaw (+150)

— Bantamweight Bout: Petr Yan (-265) vs. Sean O’Malley (+225)

— Welterweight Bout: Belal Muhammad (+120) vs. Sean Brady (-140)

— Lightweight Bout: Beneil Dariush (+160) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (-190)

AP Photo/Chase Stevens