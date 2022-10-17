Basketball is back! The NBA’s 2022-2023 season starts Tuesday, Oct. 18, with two games plus the Golden State Warriors opening night ring ceremony. But over here on the East Coast, we’re looking at the Brooklyn Nets NBA championship odds for 2023.

The Nets are the best chance for New York to bring home an NBA championship in 2023. (Sorry, Knicks fans, we want better for you, too.)

And not to jinx it, but the Nets have the formula for a championship this year: namely, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Ben Simmons, with strong support in players like Joe Harris, Seth Curry, Nic Claxton, Patty Mills, and Royce O’Neale.

While the Nets are starting the season with a few injuries — Harris and Curry have sat out their recent preseason games — the Big Three seem healthy and ready to go.

The Durant trade saga was the story of the summer, giving the Nets’ odds quite a dip. But with the recent confirmation that the small forward is staying in New York, the odds are back to…well…pretty good?

Brooklyn Nets Odds to Win 2023 NBA Championship

The Nets opened in the top five betting favorites for the 2023 NBA Championship and are back in that group following the announcement that Durant will stay in Brooklyn. The range for the top five is pretty broad, with some NY online sportsbooks pricing them within 50 cents and others giving more competitive odds for the lower teams.

Here’s the full lineup of the best odds to win the 2023 NBA Championship.

Brooklyn Nets Odds to Win Eastern Conference

The Celtics are the betting favorites for the Eastern Conference win after making it to the NBA Finals, but most sportsbooks have the Celtics, Bucks, and Nets ranked pretty closely for the 2023 conference title.

The Nets just won a preseason matchup against the Bucks, which gave fans some confidence as we head into the NBA regular season.

Here are the best bets currently available to win the 2023 Eastern Conference.

Recent Action for the Brooklyn Nets

It’s been a bumpy road for the Nets.

Last year, they had another seemingly winning formula with Irving, Durant, and James Harden. But conflict between the team and Harden led to a midseason trade, and Irving was sidelined for part of the season after refusing to get the Covid-19 vaccine. The team eventually gave him the “Kyrie Carve Out” and got him back in the game, but it wasn’t enough to save the Nets’ season.

Then, over the 2022 off-season, Durant sought a trade, launching a media frenzy and panic among Brooklyn fans.

But on Aug. 23, Nets General Manager Sean Marks announced that Durant will return for the 2022-23 season. The Nets’ odds dropped when news of the trade request broke, but now they have bounced back toward the top.

Brooklyn Nets Preseason Games

The team struggled in their first two preseason games against the Sixers and the Heat but finally started looking like the superstars they are on Wednesday with a 107-97 win against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Against the Bucks, Durant, Simmons, and Irving combined for 49 points. Claxton added on another 16 points and got nine rebounds and three steals.

The Nets’ first game of the regular season is Oct.19, back at home in Brooklyn against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire