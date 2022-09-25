Alonso Sets Franchise RBI Record as Mets Kick A’s

AP Photo/Scot Tucker

The R-B-I, a Pete Alonso production.

Alonso had four hits, including his 39th home run and set a new franchise single season record with five RBI’s as the Mets ended a successful road trip in style with a 13-4 thrashing of the A’s in Oakland. “He’s [Alonso] been doing things like that all year,” Mets Manager Buck Showalter said after the game.

The Mets (97-57) maintained a game and a half lead in the NL East as the Braves beat the Phillies, 8-7 in 11 innings.

It was a “pad your stats” day as the Mets tied a season high with 19 hits. Every Met in the starting lineup had at least one hit, except for the struggling Darin Ruf, who may be playing himself off the post season roster.

Max Scherzer was the beneficiary of all the offense as he went six innings and picked up his 201st career win. The future Hall of Famer walked one and struck out seven and will likely face the Braves next Saturday. “I’m in a good spot,” Scherzer said. “Hopefully, next weekend when I get the ball, I can get to 100 pitches. That would be kinda good number to hit.”

“First time facing this team, some new faces. Just working with Nido, he kinda got to see them over the past two days,” Scherzer said after the game. “Just wanted to execute, was able to throw multiple pitches for strikes. When I can do that, that’s when I can have success.”

Tyler Naquin gave the Mets a 1-0 lead in the second with a two out, RBI single off of A’s starter and loser, J.P. Sears. The former Yankee, was charged with six runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched

Eduardo Escobar, who remains sizzling hot, drove in two with a two out, bases loaded single to make it 3-0 in the third. Escobar had three more hits and is now batting .329 in September.

In the fourth, the Mets staged one of their patented two out rallies.

Brandon Nimmo singled and went to second on an error by A’s left fielder Tony Kemp. Mark Canha reached on a bad hop single as Nimmo went to third.

Francisco Lindor had a two run double and Alonso followed with a 451 foot home run to left center field to give the Mets a 7-0 lead.

Showalter is not in awe of Alonso’s blasts anymore. “I’ve seen a few of those,” Showalter said. “Some guys are collision hitters, but he’s a hitter when he collides with the ball, it’s fun to figure out where its gonna land.”

Lindor has a “three-mendous” day with three hits, three runs scored and three runs batted in.

Mets broke the game open with five in the eighth.

Tomas Nido, Nimmo and Canha all singled to load the bases with no one out. Lindor drove in a run with an infield single and Alonso cleared the bases with a double to cap off his day as the Mets took a 12-1 lead.

The five runs batted in gave Alonso 128 for the season, breaking the previous Mets’ record of 124 by David Wright and Mike Piazza.

“It’s a huge honor, number one, and also I wouldn’t be able to be in this position without my teammates,” the always humble Alonso said. “All year, they’ve been putting together unbelievable at bats, I mean I feel blessed and honored to have the record but without them I wouldn’t be able to get it done.”

After Adam Ottavino and Drew Smith pitched a scoreless inning apiece, Seth Lugo had the ninth and gave up a three run home run to Oakland’s Connor Capel.

The Mets went 4-2 on a pivotal road trip and now have eight games remaining, five at home (2 vs Miami, 3 vs Washington) and next weekend’s huge three game series in Atlanta against the Braves.

The Mets announced Starling Marte a CT scan showed improved healing. Marte has been sidelined since September 6 th with a fractured right middle finger.

Marte has been a huge addition this season. The 33-year old, who signed a three year, free agent deal in the off season, is hitting .292 with 16 home runs and 63 RBIs.

The Mets are keeping their fingers crossed that Marte can return to the lineup for the Braves’ series next weekend.

“I wouldn’t rule out anything,” said Showalter. “He’s making some progress, nothing negative, step backs. Bones heal when bones heal, he’s getting closer every day.”