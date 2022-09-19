For the last 15 seasons, sports bettors have enjoyed two Monday Night Football games to close out Week 1 of the new season, but not this year. This season, we are getting a pair of Monday Night Football games in Week 2, making it a great night to use this FanDuel NY promo code to claim a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet.

Claim a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet with FanDuel NY Promo Code

Sign up with FanDuel NY Sportsbook and use our FanDuel promo code, and you can bet up to $1,000 on the Bills to beat the Titans without worrying about Buffalo losing.

How To Claim Your FanDuel NY Promo Code

FanDuel NY is one of the most popular sportsbooks in the Empire State. Our reviewers gave it 4.8 stars out of 5. It’s an excellent sportsbook to try if you want to get your sports betting journey underway, and the No Sweat First Bet makes it that much easier.

So how do you get it? It’s easy:

Download the FanDuel NY sportsbook app to your mobile device.

Using our exclusive promo link , sign up for a new account with FanDuel NY. You will not need a code, but you need to use the link.

, sign up for a new account with FanDuel NY. You will not need a code, but you need to use the link. Once you register for an account, make your first deposit (minimum $10).

Make your first bet; the promo applies to only the first wager you make.

Should you lose that bet, FanDuel NY will credit your account with free bets equal in value to your stake up to $1,000.

As with all sportsbook promotions, terms and conditions apply. You can’t use bonus money/free bets for your first bet. If you do not see the funds right away, don’t panic. FanDuel will get them to you within 72 hours of your bet settling. Whatever you do, do not wait too long to use your free bets because they expire in seven days.

Monday Night Football Betting Odds

Sportsbook Time/Channel Point Spread Moneyline Total Titans vs. Bills 7:15 pm ET on ESPN and ESPN2 Titans +9.5 (-108)

Bills -9.5 (-112) Titans +350

Bills -450 48.5 Vikings vs. Eagles 8:30 pm ET on ABC and ESPN+ Vikings +1.5 (-104)

Eagles -1.5 (-118) Vikings +112

Eagles -132 51.5

If you base how you bet this game on what occurred during Week 1, then there is no reason even to consider betting on the Titans. The Giants held RB Derrick Henry to under 100 yards and practically ran the ball at will on the Tennessee defense. As for Buffalo, the Bills dominated the defending Super Bowl champs in the season opener.

Surely they can do the same against a team that couldn’t beat the Giants, right?

But the Titans lead the series between the two, 30-19, and won the last two. Two years ago, a big game from Henry led the way for the Titans in a 42-16 victory. Last year, the Bills’ defense kept Henry in check, but Tennessee still found a way to win, 34-31.

As for the Vikings-Eagles game, it all depends on which quarterback has the better day. If Kirk Cousins can get on track with Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and Dalvin Cook early on, the Eagles could be in trouble. However, if Jalen Hurts can have similar luck with A.J. Brown, Minnesota could be in trouble.

Betting Analysis

Based on what we saw from both teams last week, the Bills should coast to an easy win. However, it is unlikely the Titans will play as poorly as they did in Week 1 in Week 2. They are a much better team than they showed in that game. So, with that in mind and considering how big the spread is…

Our Pick: Titans +9.5

As for the Vikings-Eagles game…

Our Pick: Over 51.5 points

AP Photo/John McCoy