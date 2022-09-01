College football is back, baby! And while it technically got underway last weekend, the season begins in earnest this Thursday as Week 1 kicks off with a slew of exciting games. The newest DraftKings promo code has bettors covered who are looking for big CFB bonuses to wager with.

DraftKings has New Yorkers’ backs when it comes to getting you ready for this year’s betting season. Right now, the DraftKings New York promo code is offering a $50 free bet with a deposit and a 20% deposit match up to $1,000.

Claim your $50 free bet and 20% deposit bonus with DraftKings NY Promo Code now!

How To Claim $1,050 with DraftKings NY Promo Code

Nobody likes to wait on a bonus, so here’s how to claim yours at DraftKings instantly!

Sign up for a DraftKings account and get verified using our exclusive link. Make a minimum deposit of $5 Receive your$50 free bet – instantly! If you deposit $1,000, DraftKings NY will give you an extra $200 as part of the 20% deposit match bonus.

Other Existing Offers From DraftKings

DraftKings NY has some of the best promos in the game and is always cooking up a new offer for its users. Here are a few current offers for existing users you’ll find on the app. The good news is, that once you sign up for a new account, you will be able to take advantage of these, too. Be sure to keep checking back because the promos change all the time.

Early Win: Bills Vs. Rams Up 7 = Early Win

If you bet on the Rams or Bills for the NFL Season Kickoff on Sept. 8, and they are up by seven points at any time during the game – you win! The final result doesn’t matter, as long as your team had a seven-point lead at one point during the contest.

Single Game Parlay X: MLB Profit Boost Pack

Get a 25% profit boost to use on any MLB single-game parlay (SGP or SGPx) and a 25% boost to use on any Live MLB bet!

Odds Surge: Futures Week

Get a +100 boost for Rookie of the Year wagers

College Games To Bet on This Weekend

There’s no better way to put your free bets to use than betting on a full slate of college football. This weekend is rammed with marquee matchups, so sit back, enjoy, and build that bankroll.

No. 11 Oregon (+17) vs. No. 3 Georgia, Atlanta – Saturday, Sept. 3, 3:30 p.m. ET

Even though the Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning national champions, this is still a huge line. The Oregon Ducks are a talented squad and have the firepower to keep this one closer than the line suggests.

The Bulldogs should be great once again, but they lost a ton of players to the NFL Draft, and it might take a game or two for them to come together. The Ducks have a solid offensive front which might be the best the Dawgs will face all season.

It will still be tough to contain a vaunted Georgia defense that will be looking to start its title defense with a bang. The Bulldogs should prevail in the end, but take the Ducks to cover the spread.

No. 23 Cincinnati at No. 19 Arkansas (-6.5) – Saturday, Sept. 3, 3:30 ET

The Cincinnati Bearcats are coming off a fairy tale season that saw them get a crack at the College Football Playoff for the first time in their history. QB Desmond Ridder is now an Atlanta Falcon, so Cincy will have to navigate this season with a new quarterback under center. They still have one of the best offensive lines in the nation and a defense that can hang with anyone.

The Arkansas Razorbacks come into this season with serious SEC sleeper vibes. Quarterback K.J. Jefferson is a dual-threat weapon that should get Heisman consideration, and the talent around him should be even better after a year of maturity and a few new recruits.

The Hogs play great at home (6-1 last year), and the advantage will be huge in this one. Jefferson and the Razorbacks will be too much for the new-look Bearcats to handle in Week 1. Take Arkansas to cover.

AP Photo/Chris O’Meara