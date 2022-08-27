Jets-Giants Matchup Doesn’t Have the Rivalry SIzzle

No buzz. No burning issues.No sizzle.

Those can be the words to describe the Jets’ and Giants’ camps this summer. There hasn’t been a classic holdout or high profile trade demand. You really haven’t seen a rising rookie or a Rudy-type hero emerging.

The Jets’ Denzel Mims recently has demanded a trade, but Mims’ days have been numbered since last season. Head coach Robert Saleh has stated that Mims will be a major part of the team,but wait and see on that one.

Yes, there have been some of those, but none of them have reached a high profile status. Ironically, both teams are 2-0 heading into Sunday’s game at MetLife , but there still isn’t any sizzle.

Are you honestly excited? Remember the build-up of the Snoopy Bowl?

These aren’t two veteran teams basically going through the motions to avoid injuries. These are two building teams who are seeking some continuity and chemistry to take the next step.

These are two teams whose quarterback’s futures with their clubs are still in question.

So, the Jets and Giants will wrap up their preseason Sunday afternoon with an odd 1 p.m. kickoff at MetLife with little at stake.

For the Jets, their defense will have another chance to prove itself after Atlanta’s Marcus Mariotta and Desmond Ritter picked them apart –notably the secondary –in the first half last week. Can Sauce Gardner show his stuff in the final preseason game, and the Jets’s front four rise to their potential against the Giants’ Daniel Jones?

Offensively, does true camp surprise quarterback Chris Streveler continue to raise his stock and actually have a shot to start in the opener, or is he destined for the taxi squad? Will Joe Flacco put any anxieties to rest with an adequate at best showing should he be the opening day starter if Zach Wilson can’t go? Will we have a legitimate look at what the Jets’s running game can possibly do this fall?

As far as the Giants, all signs point to new GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll giving the keys to Jones to show what he can do this season. Look for Jones to have a heavy-passing afternoon against the Jets, and likely throughout the season.

Running back Antonio Williams – the ex-Bill – has arguably been the biggest surprise in camp as well as one of the most impressive players. Williams has proved he can be the workhorse the Giants need in the backfield, and like in Buffalo, he won’t have to produce 100-year games every week. Daboll will turn Jones loose through the air.

Saquon Barkley has raved about his health and claims to be “really ready” for the He had five carries two weeks ago, and didn’t play last week. He should see some significant time against the Jets, but his role this season still is in doubt.

By Tuesday, both teams must have their roster down to 53 players. There may be some interest behind that move. They will have roughly two weeks to pick up some players before the Sept. 11 opener.

Sit back and get settled Sunday afternoon. Both teams will have their starting units on the field for at least a quarter and probably the first half. It should give us a better perspective, and the thought may generate a full flame on some current embers.

The game also will give us a grim reality or a budding perspective of how the 2022 season will unravel.