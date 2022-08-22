Will he show up for the Giants this year, or won’t he? That’s been a tricky question with NY Giants’ QB Daniel Jones. The odds are out for Daniel Jones’s passing yards total in the regular season, and they give us a hint of what’s to come. We’ll look at his odds compared to the rest of the league and whether we think he can hit the over and surprise football fans this year.

For Giants fans, it’s been a tough decade since their Super Bowl win in 2012. Anyone with money or hopes pinned to the New York team knows what disappointment feels like. But this year could be different if Jones can rally and finally show the potential the Giants saw when they drafted him as the sixth overall pick in 2019.

The Giants hired Brian Daboll as head coach in large part hoping he could turn things around with Jones. Considering Daboll was the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills and helped create the powerhouse that is Josh Allen, the Giants have a chance at cleaning up their offensive game. Jones may be gangly, but he’s a scrappy player, and Daboll may be able to bring out the best this year.

Even through training camp, Jones has kept analysts and sports bettors guessing. For example, he’s had some drama surrounding news about an offseason neck surgery that he insists was not football-related, but then he showed up well in the Giants’ preseason game against the Patriots. The Giants won 23-21, with Jones completing 6 of 10 passes for 69 yards. Running back Saquon Barkley also had a good game, with four carries for 13 yards and one catch for 8 yards.

All this seems to trend in the right direction for the Giants, but again, fans are hesitant to get their hopes up too high around Jones and Co. Let’s see what the odds are saying.

Odds for Daniel Jones Passing Yards Total in the Regular Season

Oddsmakers at the top New York online sportsbooks have set Jones’ total passing yards at . Compare that to one of the league’s leading passers, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, whose total is set at .

Jones is nowhere near the top of the league in terms of oddsmakers’ expectations, but that’s why he might be a good bet. Here are a few of the best odds for Daniel Jones this season.

Wager Odds Total Regular Season Passing Yards Total Regular Season Passing Touchdowns Total Regular Season Interceptions Thrown

Top Odds for Regular Season Passing Yards

Jones is well behind the leaders for most regular season passing yards. Here’s a full lineup from NY mobile sportsbooks.

Can Jones Beat the Odds This Season?

We think so. Jones has had one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL for the last few years, but that’s looking to turn around in 2022. The Giants acquired some key offensive players in the offseason, including rookie tackle Evan Neal and veteran center Jon Feliciano from the Bills. Although Neal had a disappointing outing against the Patriots, he should improve as the team keeps working.

Daboll hired Mike Kafka from the Kansas City Chiefs as the new offensive coordinator. Giants fans are hopeful that Daboll and Kafka can turn things around for the poorly ranked offense.

If the Giants can get their O-line strong, Jones has a chance to prove himself. But with the Giants declining his fifth-year option, this year looks like his last chance.

AP Photo/Seth Wenig