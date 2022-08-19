DraftKings is keeping summer alive with a smoking hot deal for new customers that offers $200 in Free Bets for wagering just $5+ on either NFL, CFB, or UFC 278 contests. If you’ve been thinking about getting into sports betting, there’s never been a better time to do it than now.

Grab $200 in free bets with DraftKings NY Promo Code just for placing a wager

NFL preseason games are underway, college football is just around the corner, and UFC is in full swing. But best of all, you can get started with just a $5 deposit. This promotion is time-sensitive and must be applied by the following dates:

NFL/College Football: All $5+ wagers must be made by Sept. 19, 2022.

UFC 278: All $5 wagers must be made by Aug. 20, 2022.

DraftKings NY Promo Code: How it Works

New customers can use this link to sign up for a DraftKings account and claim the offer

for a DraftKings account and claim the offer Deposit a minimum of $5 into your account

Place a $5+ wager on NFL, CFB, or UFC 278 and be instantly credited with $200 in Free Bets

Free Bets will be paid in eight installments of $25

Your first wager will count as your qualifying wager

Eligibility

Must be 21+ years of age or older (18+ in NH/WY)

First-time DraftKings Sportsbook customers only

Must be physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WY, or WV

Must place a wager of $5+ on NFL or College Football by Sept. 19, 2022, or

Place a wager of $5+ on UFC 278 by Aug. 20, 2022.

Claim Your Free Bets Today

There’s probably never been a faster way to turn $5 into $200. Not only will you be instantly awarded $200 in betting credits, but you’ll also get to keep all of the winnings if your bet wins.

But win, lose, or draw, you’re still instantly guaranteed $200 in Free Bets. The waters are warm, so if you’ve been considering dipping your toes in the sports betting pool, now’s the time.

UFC 278 Bouts to Watch

These fights will be contested in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 20, with the main event featuring a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards. Usman’s welterweight championship will be on the line.

This is a rematch from 2015 when Usman beat Edwards by a unanimous decision. Edwards has not lost since then. For Saturday’s bout, Usman is a -340 favorite at DraftKings. Edwards’ underdog price is +280.

The co-main event will feature former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold taking on Paulo Costa.

Costa is a heavy favorite at -360. Rockhold is listed with an underdog price of +295.

NFL Preseason Action

Week 2 of the NFL preseason begins Friday. night and continues through Monday’s game between the NY Jets and the Atlanta Falcons. The Jets will be without QB Zach Wilson, who could miss time in the regular season following a knee injury suffered in the preseason opener.

On Sunday night, the New York Giants are favored over the Bengals by 5.5 points, which is the third-largest point spread of the week.

The largest point spread of the week is on the Baltimore Ravens-Arizona Cardinals game also scheduled for Sunday night. Baltimore is favored by 6.5 points, which is likely a testament to the team’s preseason success. The Ravens have won 21 consecutive preseason games. If you want to take the point spread out of it, you can bet on the Ravens moneyline at -225.

AP Photo/Corey Sipkin