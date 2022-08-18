Betting Over or Under on Rookie Breece Hall’s Rushing Yards Total

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but could the Jets really do it this year? And by “do it,” we mean “finally make the dang playoffs again.” With young talent like Breece Hall, a playoff berth is starting to look more like a real possibility than wishful thinking.

Today, we’re looking at the Breece Hall odds for regular season rushing yards in particular, as well as the overall sports betting landscape for running backs in the league this year offered by various New York online sportsbooks.

After being the first running back selected at No. 36 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, Hall has looked like he could be a difference-maker in the position for the New York Jets. Through training camp, he’s been showing his natural talents and athletic agility. On Monday, Hall made a beautiful catch on a touchdown pass from Joe Flacco. (Flacco is filling in while QB Zach Wilson recovers from knee surgery.)

Hall also appeared in the Jets’ first preseason game against the Eagles Friday. He had five carries for 15 yards in New York’s 24-21 win. His action in the game was short, as he only came out for the first two offensive drives, but Hall finished with an eight-yard rush and looked strong through some tough pileups.

But for sports bettors out there, the expectations are a little lower when it comes to the odds on Hall’s total regular season rushing yards. Let’s look at what the oddsmakers are saying and which wagers you’ll want to pick or skip right now.

Breece Hall’s Regular Season Rushing Yards Over/Under

The Over/Under for Breece Hall’s regular season rushing yards are currently set at a fairly modest . By comparison, the biggest players at RB, like Jonathan Taylor for the Colts or Nick Chubb for the Browns, are expected to rush well over 1,000 yards. But NY sportsbooks have several great wagers to play around with for Breece Hall.

Here are the most competitive odds on Breece Hall’s rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and odds to have the most rushing yards in the regular season.

Top Odds for Regular Season Rushing Yards

Oddsmakers have Hall in the top 30 for rushing yards, but only just. Here’s the full slate of NFL running backs and the best odds you can get for each player to hit the most regular season rushing yards this year.

Can Hall Beat the Odds This Season?

If Hall can stay healthy, we think going with the over is a good bet with the total set as low as it is now. Of course, the Jets as a whole need to play well, too.

In his college career at Iowa State, Hall was one of college football’s most outstanding running backs. In his sophomore year in 2020, he rushed 1,572 yards on 279 carries and finished the season as the FBS leader in rushing yards. His junior year was his last in college, and he rushed for 1,472 yards.

Hall also has excellent odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year at . He’s currently in second place behind Kenny Pickett of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

