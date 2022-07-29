The UFC’s next pay-per-view event is UFC 277 taking place on Saturday, July 30 in Dallas, and what better way to complement a night of high-level fighting action than with free money to bet with? DraftKings New York is blessing new bettors with an easy opportunity to claim $100 in free bets ahead of Saturday’s event.

Julianna “The Venezuelan Vixen” Peña looks to defend her women’s bantamweight belt against Amanda “Lioness” Nunes in the promotion’s headliner. Peña stole the strap from Nunes in shocking fashion back at UFC 269 in December 2021, making for a thrilling, vengeful rematch that should grab the attention of millions of fans and bettors.

Brandon “Assassin Baby” Moreno and Kai “Don’t Blink” Kara-France take the co-main slot in a clash between two top-ranked flyweights for the interim belt.

Main Event Analysis: Peña vs. Nunes 2

After staging one of the biggest upsets — betting- and narrative-wise — in UFC history, current bantamweight champ Julianna Peña (+235 at DraftKings) and former bantamweight champion and current featherweight champion Amanda Nunes (-280) meet up for Part 2 in Dallas this Saturday.

Both fighters are motivated not only to secure the 135-pound belt but also to protect and enhance their respective legacies. Peña (12-4 MMA, 7-2 UFC) overcame long odds to take down an all-time great fighter like Nunes in the first go-around, which should boost her confidence to win again in the sequel. A second win over Nunes will show that her title-claiming victory wasn’t a flook.

Meanwhile, Nunes (21-5 MMA, 14-2 UFC) is widely considered the greatest female fighter in MMA history, having become the first UFC fighter to defend two belts while holding titles in two weight divisions simultaneously. However, that all changed after she was defeated by submission to the Venezuelan Vixen as the huge betting favorite.

Lioness understands the damage that consecutive losses to Peña can do to her GOAT case. Therefore, we can expect a highly focused and determined Nunes come Saturday.

Co-Main Event Analysis: Moreno vs. Kara-France 2

We now switch to the men’s side for an interim title bout. Moreno (-210) and Kara-France (+180) first met in the octagon at UFC 245 in 2019. The fight, which Moreno won by unanimous decision, was in the prelims when both men were much younger and still learning the ropes of the UFC.

Fast forward three years and the two high-ranking flyweights have grown and accomplished a lot since their first meeting. Moreno, AKA “The Assassin Baby,” became the flyweight champion, though, not anymore, and is currently the No. 1-ranked contender. Kara-France, AKA “Don’t Blink,” earned a title shot, but was called off. He currently sits one spot behind Moreno in the divisional rankings.

The winner becomes the interim champ and will face current flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo in a title unification bout to ultimately be crowned the undisputed flyweight champion.

UFC 277 Main Card Betting Odds

All odds are from DraftKings New York:

Julianna Peña (+235) vs. Amanda Nunes (-280)

Brandon Moreno (-210) vs. Kai Kara-France (+180)

Derrick Lewis (+115) vs. Sergey Pavlovich (-135)

Alexandre Pantoja (-180) vs. Alex Perez (+155)

Magomed Ankalaev (-500) vs. Anthony Smith (+400)

UFC 277 Preliminary Card Betting Odds

These odds are also from DraftKings New York:

Alex Morono (+130) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (-150)

Drew Dober (-190) vs. Rafael Alves (+160)

Don’Tale Mayes (-180) vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab (+155)

Drakkar Klose (-205) vs. Rafa Garcia (+175)

AP Photo/Chase Stevens