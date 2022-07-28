New Yorkers love their phones.

As if to prove it, 9% of all Mega Millions tickets purchased in New York since the current $1.1 billion jackpot began building on April 19 have happened on the lottery app Jackpocket.

By comparison, 7% of all Mega Millions tickets bought in that timeframe occurred on the app, said Jackpocket Founder and CEO Pete Sullivan.

Speaking to NY Sportsday today, he said only residents of Arkansas outrank New Yorkers. About 10% of Arkansans playing Mega Millions purchased their tickets on Jackpocket.

Jackpocket sells lottery tickets in 12 US jurisdictions.

Sullivan told NY Sportsday today:

New York has been the top state by lottery revenue since Q2 2021. NY players have won over $62 million in lottery prizes on Jackpocket.

Jackpocket Has Many New York Ties

Founded in 2013 in Manhattan, Jackpocket now serves Arkansas, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Ohio, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Minnesota, Montana, Oregon, and Texas.

The app launched in New York in January 2021.

Nine months later, Jackpocket partnered with the New York Jets.

Also, on July 19, Jackpocket became the official digital lottery partner of the New York Mets.

Those partnerships mean lottery players can win Jets- and Mets-related prizes, not that they’re betting on the teams through Jackpocket. The app isn’t related to New York’s online sportsbooks.

Mega Millions Drawing 24 Hours Away

At 11 p.m. tomorrow, New Yorkers will learn who won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot or if the prize will keep growing.

If no one wins again tomorrow, MegaMillions.com may experience something similar to the “unprecedented traffic after the drawing” that crashed the site for two hours on Tuesday night.

Sullivan told NY Sportsday that one of Jackpocket’s tickets won a buyer in Westchester County $3 million.

“The Quick Pick ticket matched five of five white numbers drawn in the July 22 Mega Millions drawing, only missing the gold Mega Ball,” Jackpocket announced Wednesday. “By adding the $1 Megaplier to their ticket, the player multiplied their second-prize winnings by three times to a guaranteed $3,000,000.”

Historically, though, “New York’s biggest winner was a 31-year-old in Brooklyn who won the top Cash4Life prize of $1,000 a day for life (or a $7 million minimum payout),” Sullivan said.

That New York Lottery countdown clock to the “next drawing” keeps ticking.

Undoubtedly, New Yorkers will be checking it on their phones.