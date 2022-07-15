Baseball’s biggest rivalry meets again tonight July 15, just five days away from the All-Star break. This time, the Boston Red Sox are traveling to the Bronx, facing the Yankees on their home turf. Get ready for the game with a DraftKings NY promo code. You can leverage your wagers on tonight’s game into free bucks for the rest of the series or any other bet.

The Yankees took on the Red Sox only a week ago, and the rivals went 2-2 in a tense series in Boston. We’ll see if the Yankees can press their home-field advantage this time. The odds are saying they can.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Best Odds and Series Preview

The Yankees vs. Red Sox odds are stacking up about how you would expect. Here is the latest moneyline and other odds for the next game in the series.

Although Boston held New York (62-27) to a 2-2 series last week, the Yankees aren’t slowing their dominating roll through the AL East. The Red Sox (47-43) are still 15.5 games behind the Bronx Bombers and are fighting for the Wild Card spot. The only teams coming close to the Yankees’ potentially historic record are the LA Dodgers (58-30) and Houston Astros (58-30). Boston would be doing those teams a favor to knock down a few wins, but it’ll be a challenging feat with the Yankees’ home advantage.

After going down the second two games against the Red Sox over the weekend, the Yankees came home to play the Cincinnati Reds, who rank nearly dead last in MLB. The Reds pulled out a shocking 2-1 victory over the three games, showing some cracks in the Yankees’ game. The Yankees look a little tired as we look toward the All-Star break next week, but facing their Boston rivals may wake the team up.

The Red Sox are in a bit of a slump, too. Their two wins against the Yankees are their only wins in their last ten games. They were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays, who are right ahead of them in the AL East standings. They face a tough series in Yankee Stadium.

Pitching Matchups for Yankees vs. Red Sox

Friday, July 15, 7:05 p.m. ET – Nathan Eovaldi (4-2) vs. Jordan Mongtomery (3-2)

Nathan Eovaldi (4-2) vs. Jordan Mongtomery (3-2) Saturday, July 16, 7:15 p.m. ET – Nick Pivetta (8-6) vs. Jameson Taillon (9-2)

Sunday, July 17, 1:35 p.m. ET – Chris Sales (0-0) vs. Gerrit Cole (8-2)

You can stream the games on MLB.TV.

AP Photo/Adam Hunger