UFC Fight Night Preview and Betting Odds

Ready to wager? Here are all the competitive sports betting odds from FanDuel NY for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night.

Favorite FanDuel Odds Underdog FanDuel Odds Weight Class Time Rafael Fiziev -245 Rafael dos Anjos +186 Lightweight (Main Event) 11:05 p.m. ET Caio Borralho -250 Armen Petrosyan +190 Middleweight 10:40 p.m. ET Said Nurmagomedov -400 Douglas Silva de Andrade +285 Bantamweight 10:15 p.m. ET Jared Vanderaa -225 Chase Sherman +172 Heavyweight 9:45 p.m. ET Cynthia Calvillo -162 Nina Nunes +126 Women Flyweight 9:15 p.m. ET Jamie Mullarkey -265 Michael Johnson +200 Lightweight 9:00 p.m. ET

Main Event: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev

Saturday’s main event starts at 9 p.m. ET at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Fans can watch on ESPN and ESPN+. It’s a battle of the Rafaels as former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos faces off against three-time Kyrgyzstan Muay Thai champ Rafael Fiziev.

Fiziev (11-1) is the strong betting favorite at -245 on FanDuel NY. He made his UFC debut in 2019 and after losing his first fight has delivered consistent blows to UFC favorites. He has won five fights in a row.

Although Fiziev is the favorite, dos Anjos (31-13) is the seasoned UFC fighter, with his debut way back in 2008. He is ranked No. 7 in the ESPN lightweight rankings, one spot ahead of Fiziev. FanDuel NY has dos Anjos priced at +186.

After winning the UFC lightweight belt in 2015, dos Anjos moved up to test himself at welterweight. He won three in a row there but never got to the championship. He returned to lightweight in 2020 and has won two straight.

Dos Anjos is a good bet with his depth of experience, paired with Fiziev’s weak defense. But keep an eye out for Fiziev’s accuracy and speed.

