Get a Huge No Sweat First Bet With FanDuel NY Promo Code for UFC 276

Twelve fights are on tap for UFC 276 on Saturday, July 2, in Nevada. Two UFC titles will be decided — Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier in the Middleweight Championship, and the conclusion of the Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway trilogy conclusion in the Featherweight Championship. Bettors can use the FanDuel NY Promo Code to qualify for as much as $1,000 in free bets.

The UFC 276 main event is Adesanya (22-1 UFC) vs. Cannonier (15-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC) in a Middleweight Championship fight, with Adesanya seeking to defend his title for the fifth time.

Sean Strickland, Robbie Lawler, and Sean O’Malley will also be on the card Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nev. The fights can be seen on ESPN+, ESPN, ABC, or Pay-Per-View depending on the card you’re trying to watch. Programming begins at 6, 8, and 10 p.m. ET.

Adesanya Issues Challenge to Detractors

Two titles are up for grabs at UFC 276 — the Middleweight Championship contested between Adesanya (-520) and Cannonier (+350), and the Featherweight Championship between current title holder Alexander Volkanovski (-215) and former champion Max Holloway (+164) in their third meeting.

Adesanya has made headlines recently with the brash defense of his record. In an interview with MMA Junkie on Wednesday following the weigh-in for UFC 276, the MMA specialist from New Zealand lashed out at critics who have accused him of using performance-enhancing drugs.

“When you’re great, they talk about ‘Tittygate,’” Adesanya said.

He also offered a monetary challenge to anyone who wishes to invalidate his legitimacy, offering to “give $3 million to anyone who can ever have concrete evidence” that he’s used steroids or any other banned substance.

Controversy aside, Adesanya is a gifted fighter who presents a difficult challenge for Cannonier and his 10 career knockouts. Injuries and sudden withdrawals from scheduled bouts have marred Cannonier’s UFC career, but he’s worked his way to the No. 2 ranking in the Middleweight class.

Fight Card for UFC 276

Under Undercard (ESPN/ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz

Women’s flyweight: Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber

Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. Dricus du Plessis

Women’s bantamweight: Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Undercard (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner

Welterweight: Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena

Welterweight: Ian Garry vs. Gabe Green

Welterweight: Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone

Main Events (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Middleweight championship: Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

Men’s featherweight championship: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

Middleweight: Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira

Men’s bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley

UFC Hall of Fame Class Also Inducted This Weekend

This event coincides with UFC’s 10th annual International Fight Week, and will also take place on the same weekend that the 2022 UFC Hall of Fame class is inducted.

Two legends of the Octagon will be honored with UFC Hall of Fame induction — Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier.

Nurmagomedov is perhaps best known for a brutal victory over Conor McGregor. He retired with a pristine 29-0 UFC record.

Cormier was a former Olympic wrestler who trained himself to be a champion MMA fighter. Cormier won both the light-heavyweight and heavyweight titles in UFC.

AP Photo/Andy Brownbill