The New York Yankees are hot off a winning streak against the Rays, and travel to Toronto to face the Blue Jays tonight June 17 at 7:07 p.m ET. New York sports betting fans are getting used to seeing odds in New York’s favor.

The Blue Jays are having a good season, too, which includes a 20-11 record on their home field. Although they trail the Yankees by 10 games, they’re second behind New York in the AL East and third in wins overall in the American League. But they’re coming off a tough 10-2 loss against the Orioles on Thursday.

New York has scored a whopping 34 runs in its last five games and has allowed eight. The Yankees have won 14 of 15 games in June. By comparison, the Jays have won nine of 15 June games. In their last five matchups, they’ve scored 31 runs and allowed 23.

We think the Jays could give the Yankees a tougher fight than they had in their two most recent series against the Cubs and the Rays. The last team to get a win over New York was the Twins, who have a similar record to the Blue Jays. But New York isn’t as good on the road as they are at home, with a HR rate of 3.1 on the road compared to 4.8 in Yankee Stadium.

Probable Pitching Matchups for Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Friday, June 17, 7:07 p.m. ET — Jordan Montgomery (2-1) vs. Ross Stripling (3-1) Montgomery has been stellar for the Yankees in 2022, putting up an ERA of 2.70 and 0.98 WHIP across 66.2 innings. He’s got a killer sinker and seems poised to keep improving this season.

Jordan Montgomery (2-1) vs. Ross Stripling (3-1) Saturday, June 18, 3:07 p.m. ET — Jameson Taillon (7-1) vs. Alek Manoah (8-1) Taillon joined the Yankees in 2021 in a controversial trade with the Pirates, but he’s kept up his end of the bargain with a solid season. He threw a perfect seven innings against the Angels earlier this month and has posted a 2.93 ERA and 1.05 WHIP this year.

Jameson Taillon (7-1) vs. Alek Manoah (8-1) Sunday, June 19, 1:37 p.m. ET — Gerrit Cole (6-1) vs. Yusei Kikuchi (2-3) Cole had an ugly start against Minnesota earlier this month, but came back with a heroic performance against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, notching seven strikeouts and holding the Rays to six scoreless innings. He has an ERA of 3.33 and a WHIP of 1.07

Injury Updates for the New York Yankees

On Thursday, Luis Severino was scratched from his scheduled start against the Rays and was placed on the Covid-19 list. The Yankees started Clarke Schmidt instead and got another series sweep.

In other injury updates, Aroldis Chapman came out for a bullpen session on Tuesday, the second he’s thrown since May 24 when he was placed on the injured list. Jonathan Loaisiga also threw this week on Monday and Tuesday and is progressing well since being placed on the 15-day injured list.

Player Props for Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Aaron Judge

Judge is performing as a superstar does. He’s hit seven home runs in June to bring his league-leading total to 25. For the season, he’s hitting .310 with 49 RBIs and 53 runs scored.

Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery starts on game 1 of the Toronto series, and we expect him to continue his strong performance. Keep an eye out for that sinker.

Anthony Rizzo

Rizzo is coming off a walk-off homer last night against the Rays that sent Yankee Stadium into an explosion of cheers and flying popcorn. It was the Yankees’ eighth walk-off win this season. Rizzo has been an exceptional force, posting 16 home runs, 43 RBIs, and 37 runs scored

