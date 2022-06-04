This Jets’ 2022 Unit Should Be Well Received

Imagine the Jets lining up Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and rookie Garrett Wilson on the outside, and having C.J. Ezomah at tight end.

Running back Michael Carter or Breece Hall would be lined up in the backfield behind quarterback Zack Wilson.

This easily could be the Jets’ offensive alignment in their opener against Baltimore Sept. 11.On paper, it looks like one of the better possible receiving units in the league.

Heading into this season, the Jets’ receiving corps appears to be one of the strongest units in recent years. There is depth, experience, and potential.

Davis is the veteran presence who could now fill the slot receiver void left by Wilson favorite Jamsion Crowder, who took his talents to Buffalo. He will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing inaugural campaign last year.

Moore, who was peaking before an injury ended his rookie season, showed enough flash last season to have north of 75 receptions and 1,000 yards receiving this year. Wilson and Moore developed a connection that can only be strengthened.

Both Davis and Moore can allow Wilson to develop at his own pace, and not be immediately thrust into a major role. However, based on the early returns, Wilson could be in a major role early in the season.

Return specialist Braxton Berrios proved he could be a steady receiver, and his presence on the outside will be a bonus. The Jets can let Barrios concentrate on expanding his skills being one of the best return men in the game.

The odd man out looms as 2020 second-round pick Denzel Mims, who never has reached his potential. With injuries last season, Mims certainly had his shot, but he couldn’t make an impact. If he can exhibit the talent during the summer the Jets believed he has, Mims will add to an already deep crew.

The biggest factor for the Jets’ receiving core will be at tight end, where GM Joe Douglas made a conscientious effort to fill a void that has plagued the team.

Uzomah and fellow vet Tyler Conklin and third-round pick Jeremy Ruckert certainly can check the box and provide Wilson with another viable outlet. Uzomah and Conklin were mainstays for the Bengals and Vikings respectively, and they aren’t question marks at the position.

Again, on paper, the Jets could have plenty of weapons for Wilson. Yet, there also is the issue of the offensive line that hopefully will give him the time to connect with them.

There’s training camp and a handful of preseason games ahead, and one should always hold their optimism with the Jets. You just never know.

Still, the pieces are in place for Wilson and his receivers to have a banner year.