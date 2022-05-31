AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Yankees are back on their home turf tonight as they square off against the Los Angeles Angels in a classic East vs. West matchup: Los Angeles Angels vs New York Yankees.

The three-game series comes after the Yankees split their series against the Rays, going down in the last two games. While the back-to-back losses in Tropicana Field certainly hurt, the Yankees are still leading the AL East by five.

Compare that to the Angels, who are second in the AL West. The Angels have struggled a bit this season but are doing better than expected and currently sitting in an AL Wild Card spot.

Best Odds for Upcoming Angels vs. Yankees Games

New York online sports bettors can see the best options for moneylines, spreads, and totals with the following box.

Probable Pitching Matchups for Angels vs. Yankees

Tuesday, 7:05 PM ET – Jordan Montgomery (0-1) vs. Noah Syndergaard (4-2) Montgomery has yet to get a pitching win, but you have to look beyond that stat to see his strengths: a 3.30 ERA/114 ERA+. Maybe he can get run support for this series? Former New York Met Syndergaard had some rough starts earlier this month but rallied against the Rangers when he pitched eight innings and allowed only one run.

Wednesday, 7:05 PM ET Nestor Cortes (4-1) vs. Reid Detmers (2-2) Cortes is on fire this season, going at least 7.1 innings in three of his last four starts. He went eight innings and even came out for a ninth in their recent win against the Rays. Since throwing a no-hitter earlier in May, Detmers has hit a rough patch, giving up eight runs in 9.2 innings.

Thursday, 7:05 PM ET – Jameson Taillon (5-1) vs. Shohei Ohtani (3-3) Taillon has been stellar for four straight weeks, capping it off last Friday with eight shutout innings against the Rays. For May, he has a 2.07 ERA in his five starts. Ohtani is one of the Angels’ strongest weapons, but they haven’t always been able to capitalize on his talents. In his last 36 innings, he’s put up a 2.50 ERA.



Injury Updates for New York Yankees

The Yankees started the month of May strong with no new injuries but have had a bout of bad news in the past few weeks. Currently, ten players sit on the injured list.

Here are the most recent updates:

Tim Locastro (LF): Lat, out until at least June 7th (Updated May 29)

Domingo German (SP): Shoulder, out until at least June 14 (Updated May 29)

Stephen Ridings (RP): Shoulder, out until at least June 23 (Updated May 29)

Josh Donaldson (3B): Shoulder, out until at least June 3 (Updated May 27)

Chad Green (RP): Elbow, out for the season (Updated May 27)

Zack Britton (RP): Elbow, out until at least Aug 5th (Updated May 26)

Giancarlo Stanton (RF): Ankle, out until at least June 4 (Updated May 25)

Aroldis Chapman (RP): Achilles, out until at least June 7 (Updated May 25)

Jonathan Loaisiga (RP): Shoulder, out until at least Jun 7 (Updated May 25)

Ben Rortvedt (C): Knee, out until at least July 7 (Updated May 22)

Player Props for Los Angeles Angels vs New York Yankees

Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge is 13th in the MLB in batting average and has the team-best OBP of .376, a slugging percentage of .669, and leads the team in hits at 54. Judge has nine doubles, 18 home runs, and 20 walks.

Anthony Rizzo

Rizzo is batting .213 and has nine doubles, one triple, 11 home runs, and 23 walks. He’s 31st in the MLB in slugging.

Mike Trout

Trout is a force ranked among qualifying batters in the majors. He’s 12th in batting average (.31), 6th in OBP (.411), and 2nd in slugging percentage (.652).

Shohei Ohtani

Ohtani has 44 hits this season with a slash line of .238/.316/.459.