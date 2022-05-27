AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The New York Mets look to rebound against the struggling Philadelphia Phillies this weekend at Citi Field. While the Phillies can’t string together wins, they do have strong pitchers coming up in the rotation. All three games will be played at night, concluding on Sunday Night Baseball.

It’s only the second series the team has lost this season. After crushing the San Francisco Giants in an earlier series and in the opening came, the Mets faltered in a great comeback attempt and blown away in the finale.

Similar to the Phillies, the Mets have reliable starting pitching coming up. However, there’s an injury to look out for on the Mets. If Chris Bassitt is able to go on Sunday night, that would end up being a great matchup against Zack Wheeler.

Best Phillies vs. Mets Odds for the Upcoming Game

Find out what the best odds are for the next game between the Phillies and Mets across the top New York online sportsbooks.

Probable Pitching Matchups for Phillies vs. Mets

Friday, 7:10 PM ET – Bailey Falter (0-1) vs. Carlos Carrasco (4-1) Carrasco has only gone 6+ innings in 3 of his 8 total starts

– Bailey Falter (0-1) vs. Carlos Carrasco (4-1) Saturday, 7:15 PM ET – Zach Eflin (1-3) vs. Taijuan Walker (2-0) Eflin has been strong in his two recent outings, giving up 3 runs and striking out 17 (12 K’s in last start against LAD) In Walker’s last two road starts, he allowed no runs through 7 innings (WSH, COL)

– Zach Eflin (1-3) vs. Taijuan Walker (2-0) Sunday, 7:08 PM ET – Zack Wheeler (3-3) vs. TBD Wheeler has struck out 7+ in four consecutive starts

– Zack Wheeler (3-3) vs. TBD

Learn more about the best welcome offers for New York sports betting apps

New York Mets Injury Updates

Third baseman Jeff McNeil is questionable to return as he continues to rebound from a left knee contusion. He crashed into the left-field wall hard on Wednesday afternoon’s contest against the Giants.

Chris Bassitt is the scheduled starting pitcher for Sunday night, but his status is to be determined as we enter the weekend. He’s dealing with a cold and sinus issue.

Phillies vs. Mets – Player Props

The following boxes feature player props for top players on the Mets when available.

Pete Alonso

The first baseman has gone hitless in 5 of his last 10 games, but in those others, he’s been able to put up at least 2+ hits. He launched a home run in the series opener against the Giants and has had 5 RBIs across three games prior to Wednesday.

Starling Marte

Marte has delivered at least one hit in seven consecutive games prior to Wednesday afternoon. There was a stretch with 3 straight doubles to open up the streak and has run across the plate 7 times.

Jeff McNeil

While not as much of a household name, McNeil does lead the Mets with 50 hits and 12 doubles. He’s delivered at least one hit in 9 of his last 10 games. As stated previously, keep an eye on his injury status as he may miss the first game or two of the series.