The New York Yankees prepare for a big four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays across the weekend before Memorial Day. It’s a battle between the top two teams in the American League East. Heading into the series, the Rays are 4.5 games back.

Potentially, the Yankees can put quite a bit of space between themselves and the rest of the AL East before June. A great weekend of pitching is anticipated, and the Yankees likely have a slight edge in the expected matchups up until Sunday afternoon.

Best Yankees vs. Rays Odds for Next Game

Probable Pitching Matchups for Yankees vs. Rays

Thursday, 6:40 PM ET – Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-1) vs Ryan Yarbrough Cortes Jr. has thrown 7+ strikeouts in last 3 starts; won previous 2 starts (CHW)

– Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-1) vs Ryan Yarbrough Friday, 7:10 PM ET – Jameson Taillon (4-1) vs. Jeffrey Springs (2-1) Taillon allowed over 2 runs for the first time in last start (3 ER vs. BAL)

– Jameson Taillon (4-1) vs. Jeffrey Springs (2-1) Saturday, 4:10 PM ET – Gerrit Cole (4-1) vs. Corey Kluber (1-2) Cole has gone 6+ innings in 5 straight starts, won 4 of them; has collected 9+ strikeouts in 3 of the last 5 starts

– Gerrit Cole (4-1) vs. Corey Kluber (1-2) Sunday, 1:40 PM ET – Luis Severino (3-0) vs. Shane McClanahan (4-2) Severino has allowed 9 hits but only 1 run in last two starts; allowed 8 hits and 0 runs against CHW in previous start McClanahan has had 7+ strikeouts in 9 of his 10 starts this season

– Luis Severino (3-0) vs. Shane McClanahan (4-2)

Giancarlo Stanton Out for New York Yankees

The biggest news heading into the weekend is Giancarlo Stanton being placed on the 10-day injury list due to a strained right calf. His absence will leave a big gap in the Yankees offense. They’ve been struggling a bit with consistency over the past week, scoring 2 runs or less in three of their last four games.

Player Props for Yankees vs. Rays

DJ Lemahieu

Odds are available, but you’ll need to check and see if LeMahieu does actually play in the early portion of this series. He’s missed recent action with left wrist discomfort. Manager Aaron Boone doesn’t believe the injury is serious.

Aaron Judge

Judge continues to be very reliable in terms of getting a hit. There was a bit of unluckiness in the 7-6 victory over Baltimore in extra innings where he went 0-for-5 with 2 strikeouts. He’s recorded two doubles over his last three games. There’s been a little bit of a power outage with just one home run over his last seven games.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Over his past six games, Kiner-Falefa has recorded 6 hits, 4 RBIs, and has accounted for 4 runs. He’s been a more reliable offensive option despite the offensive inconsistency of the team.