NY Giants Vs. Packers Betting Odds For Week 5 In London

On Wednesday, the NFL announced the 10 teams that will play international games during the 2022 season, and within hours DraftKings New York posted betting odds for the games.

On Oct. 9, the Giants will face the Packers at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. The game is set for 9:30 a.m. ET, which is 2:30 p.m. in London.

The Week 5 game will be the Giants’ third time playing in jolly old England. In 2007, they beat the Dolphins at Wembley Stadium, and in 2016 they ousted the Rams in Twickenham.

The Packers are the only NFL team that hasn’t played an international game since overseas games started in 2007.

The entire Giants schedule will be announced with the rest of the league on May 12, and you can bet all of New York’s sports betting apps will have all kinds of NFL betting goodies at that time.

Betting Odds for Giants vs. Packers in London on DraftKings NY

The Giants’ 2-0 record overseas isn’t convincing the oddsmakers because the Packers are favored to win at -280. The Giants are currently priced at +225.

Here are the odds on DraftKings NY:

Point Spread: Giants +6.5

Over/Under: 45.5

What To Expect From The Giants

The Giants have a long way to go to improve from last season’s disappointing run of 4-13.

But they’re making an effort with a new head coach in Brian Daboll and a fresh set of talent since the draft. In the draft last week, the Giants came out strong with their first two picks, selecting defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 5 and offensive tackle Evan Neal at No. 7.

However, Daboll has a lot of work to get the team competitive before it faces the Packers.

What To Expect From The Packers

The Packers got a few wide receivers in the draft, hoping to give targets to star QB Aaron Rodgers. However, they traded Davante Adams, so we’ll see how the new lineup meshes over the coming months.

But coming off a season record of 13-4, the Packers look to be a strong team again in 2022. The face-off in London will happen in Week 5, which gives Aaron Rodgers time to build some steam with his new receivers.

Odds on DraftKings NY for All NFL International Games 2022

There are four other international games this year. There will be two more games will be in London, one in Mexico, and one in Germany. Here are the lines from DraftKings NY for each of those games.

Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints — Oct. 2, London

Moneyline: Vikings -115, Saints -105

Spread: Vikings -1

Over/Under: 46.5

New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers — Oct. 9, London

Moneyline: Packers -280, Giants +225

Spread: Packers -6.5

Over/Under: 45.5

Broncos vs. Jaguars — Oct. 30, London

Moneyline: Broncos -280, Jaguars +225

Spread: Broncos -6.5

Over/Under: 47

Seahawks vs. Buccaneers — Nov. 13, Germany

Moneyline: Buccaneers -425, Seahawks +320

Spread: Buccaneers -9

Over/Under: 46.5

49ers vs. Cardinals — Nov. 21, Mexico City

Moneyline: 49ers -135, Cardinals +115

Spread: 49ers -2.5

Over/Under: 48

AP Photo/Adam Hunger