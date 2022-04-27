Should the Jets take the Deebo or pour the Sauce?

That’s one possible scenario facing them leading up t the NFL Draft Thursday night.

The rumors involving San Francisco trading wide receiver extraordinaire Deebo Samuel to the Jets percolate even higher with each passing day.

There are rampant whispers that the Jets will draft University of Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce “ Gardner, considered among the top elites at the position, with the fourth overall pick.

The latest Samuel rumor has the Jets sending either their fourth or 10th overall pick, a pair of second rounders, and second-year wide receiver Elijah Moore for the 26-year-old 49er, who can also be an effective weapon out of the backfield. It may be too high of a price, especially if Moore is involved in the package.

Having Moore and Samuel on the same sideline could be quarterback Zach Wilson’s deadly daily double, providing coverage nightmares even for the best defensive units.

It’s unlikely that both would emerge in Florham Park. GM Joe Douglas has impending fan pressure to acquire the high profile Samuel, who has demanded a trade.

The Jets certainly haven’t had a potential, dynamic playmaker like Samuel in their stable for a long time. The temptation for him and Jets’ fans has the makings of an Adam and Eve scenario.

Yet, Samuel will be an unrestricted free agent next season, and a big season will mean a big pay day. Douglas has to be wrestling with that thought.

As for Sauce, he could be the final piece of the new Jets’ secondary with fellow corner Bryce Hall and safeties D.J. Reed and Jordan Whitehead.

The Jets’ secondary has been an open wound for the past few seasons, and Thomas hasn’t addressed it with top pick or veteran presence until he brought in Reed and Whitehead in free agency.

Thomas could avoid the temptation and take Sauce and a wide receiver or edge rusher with the 10th overall pick.

Moore has shown that he can be the breakout wide receiver the Jets have been seeking, and second-year running back Michael Carter’s stock has risen.

It will all be revealed Thursday night. Either way, it will be interesting.