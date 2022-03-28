Mets To Honor Johan Santana’s No Hitter

AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek

Continuing with the “Honoring the Past” theme the Mets have followed under Steve Cohen regime, the club announced today they will be having a pre-game ceremony honoring the 10th anniversary Johan Santana’s no hitter on May 31st.

“I still remember how I felt that night,” said Santana, who gutted through 134 pitches. “I knew how much it meant to New York Mets fans. I was very proud to be a part of the first no-hitter and I can’t wait to celebrate with the fans on May 31. It holds a special place in my heart.”

Santana will also participate in Old Timers Day later in the summer.

Joined by catcher Josh Thole, today, the two recalled the memorable night in Queens, which included some favorable umpiring and also remarkable catches, including one from left fielder Mike Baxter.

“I was in a zone with Josh all night,” recalled Santana. “I remember I was holding my breath before Baxter’s catch. It was amazing. He really saved me.”

The rest is history.

Tickets are available at Mets.com