Can Mitch Trubisky Be The Giants’ Quarterback Solution? Give Daniel Jones A Chance

The Giants’ purge has begun. There’s plenty of talk about some good moves and some bad ones. Could there be a new starting quarterback this fall? There shouldn’t be.

In the past two days, they have decided to keep veteran fan favorite wide receiver Sterling Shepard by restructuring his contract to a one-year deal. Shepard will be coming off a torn Achilles, and the team ripped up the final year of his contract, and signed him to a new deal.

That’s a good move as Shepard provides an insurance policy for a relatively young unproven unit.

The Giants also cut punter RIley Dixon, a move that was expected. It’s a mere $2,8 million, but it is part of the bigger $40 million slash anticipated by new GM Joe Schoen.

Cornerback James Bradberry would be the big ticket, $21.8 million item to go, and the Raiders –old coordinator Patrick Graham is there – Chiefs, and Chargers loom as the likely takers.

Could the Jets be in the market? They have the cap space, and Bradberry would fill a huge void and provide a veteran presence.

Wherever the outlet, Bradberry should be ticketed elsewhere soon.

Schoen may do a quick sweep, as free agency gets underway March 16. This has all the marks of a wide-open market already with movement on Russell Wilson, Carson Wentz, and Khalil Mack.

With the Buffalo connection intact in the Meadowlands, the rumblings of quarterback MItch Trubisky signing with the Giants has neared the boiling point. You see Trubisky was the backup in Buffalo last year.

Still, Trubisky isn’t the answer.

Trubisky can be a competent backup, but he has never lived up to being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft by the Bears. If you remember, Chicago sent three picks to San Francisco to make the move.

The 49ers used all three picks to build their defense, while Trubisky floundered with the Bears. He never reached the hype.

In his last year in 2020, Trubisky ironically competed with Nick Foles for the job and won it. He has 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 10 games. Not bad numbers, but something was missing.

As for my theory, Trubisky and Foles are basically the same quarterback. I have never been a fan of Foles, as I always have considered him a backup quarterback despite leading Philadelphia to a Super Bowl after he replaced Wentz late in the season.

Foles would have been a good fit behind the Jets’ Zach Wilson last year.

According to various outlets, the Giants have been floating a one-year, $10 million deal at Trubisky to “compete” with Daniel Jones.

Jones’ neck injury from last year and his presumed ability to already be a franchise quarterback have left him vulnerable. Still, it initially appeared Jones would be given the opportunity to prove his worth to Schoen and new head coach Brian Daboll.

Signing Trubisky definitely signals otherwise. Trubisky won’t simply be a backup, yet he can play the role.

Is there currently that much of a difference between the two? Jones is two years Trubisky’s junior being drafted in 2019 and has 45 touchdowns and 29 interceptions with a 84.3 quarterback rating. Trubisky has 64 touchdowns and 38 picks with a 87 quarterback rating. There really isn’t an overwhelming difference.

We should know in a few days in which direction the Giants will turn with this issue and others. Remember the $40 million proposed reduction.

It also will be a big opening statement for the beginning of the Schoen-Daboll era.