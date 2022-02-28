DraftKings New York is arguably the biggest and most well-known legal sportsbook in the United States. Being from New Jersey, I have plenty of experience with DraftKings New York customer service. For starters, I was an early beta tester of the product in 2018, constantly giving feedback to product designers, programmers, and working with DraftKings customer service to help get the product up to speed.

The product looks a lot different now than it did in 2018 but the customer service team has plenty of ways to help you get answers to questions. It is important to recognize that there is more than one way to get answers to your questions. Below I will break down the three best ways to get answers from DraftKings customer service.

3 Best Ways To Contact DraftKings Customer Service

Live Chat With An Agent

Hardcore sports bettors know that there is no substitute for talking to a live person. Well, DraftKings is one of the only sportsbooks that has customer support at all hours, every day of the week.

Follow these steps in order to live chat with a DraftKings customer service agent…

Follow this link to the DraftKings help center.

On the bottom right of the screen, click on the green question mark that says “Support”.

After you ask a question to the DraftKings support bot, you will have the option to “get in touch”

From there you will wait in a queue which is usually fast. When you are connected with an agent, you will be able to get answers to your questions!

Email DraftKings Customer Service

There are two ways to email DraftKings Sportsbook customer service. The first way is to request an email back, referring to what your situation is, and leaving your name and email address there. This is by far the best way because you can be directed to the exact department and get the quickest answers. If you have a complicated problem, this is the best way to get into contact with a decision-maker.

You can do all these things by going to the DraftKings Help Center and clicking on “Contact Support” on the upper right-hand portion of the screen. This will bring you to the link you see here.

Once you fill this out, you will get a follow-up email from a member of the DraftKings staff. You can expect an email back within a business day or two from the email address [email protected]

Search Your Question Using The FAQ Function

Everyone has a case-by-case basis with different circumstances. However, DraftKings has an extensive list of articles for Frequently Asked Questions. Moreover, their search function allows you to ask your question in the search box and read about an answer.

This can be found on the homepage of the DraftKings Help Center. Be sure to use this search function effectively as it could save you a lot of time for some of the simpler questions.