Connecticut Sports Betting Nets $4 Million In First Full Month

Connecticut’s online sports betting totals rose considerably in November, the first full month in which wagering was available via FanDuel, DraftKings, and PlaySugarHouse.

With the NFL, NBA, and NHL in action, the three online sportsbooks had a combined handle of $127,549, 108 and grossed a combined $11,635,069 with the state of Connecticut receiving $1,599,822 from online gambling.

In all, the state of Connecticut profited more than $4 million from sports betting in November, its first full month of sports betting.

Breaking Down The Numbers

A soft launch began on Oct. 12, with the full launch coming on Oct. 19, so the October figures were always going to be dwarfed by the numbers tallied in November. The combined online handle in October was $54,099,628, with a combined gross of $3,517,859 with Connecticut receiving $483,704.

In addition to its online sportsbook, PlaySugarHouse has nine retail locations with self-service wagering kiosks throughout the state. In November, those locations took in $4,180,071 in wagers with the Lottery grossing $816,828 and the state receiving $112,314. In October, the nine locations had a handle of $514,846 with a gross of $212,705 and the state receiving $29,247.

“It’s our first full month of data and we’re continuing to see consumers’ confidence in the credible marketplace, which has been crafted here in Connecticut,” Max Reiss, spokesman for Gov. Ned Lamont told the Connecticut Post. “We look forward to seeing this market grow.”

DraftKings, via its partnership with the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe and Foxwoods Resort Casino, led the way in November, taking over the top spot from FanDuel. DraftKings’ handle was $60,030,881 with winnings of $6,967,291, a total gross of $5,117,560, and a payment of $703,665 to the state.

While FanDuel’s handle of $58,999,340 trailed DraftKings, it had winnings of $8,089,935 and a total gross of $5,962,177. Connecticut received a payment of $819,799. FanDuel partners with the Mohegan Tribe, which owns the Mohegan Sun.

PlaySugarHouse, which partners with the Connecticut Lottery, had a handle of $8,518,887, winning $761,777 and a total gross of $555,332. The state’s share from PlaySugarHouse came to $76,358.

PlaySugarHouse’s nine locations for on-site betting are in New Haven, Windsor Locks, Stamford, New Britain, Manchester, Waterbury, Milford, Hartford, and Torrington with a location in Norwalk pending.

Effect On Surrounding States

New Yorkers have long been traveling to New Jersey and Pennsylvania to place legal sports bets. Once Connecticut launched, New Yorkers began traveling there, too.

While Connecticut’s neighbor Massachusetts isn’t close to legalizing sports betting, New York is expected to open its online sportsbooks in January or February. That will likely cut into the handle at Connecticut’s sportsbooks.