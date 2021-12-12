Jets’ Lackluster Loss Serves As Another Rebuilding Reminder

Drip, drip, drip.

Watching the Jets was like watching a leaky faucet. They were monotonous and deliberately bad.

This 30-9 loss to New Orleans was hard to watch, and it cast further shadows on the remaining four games of the season.

Their defense held up as long as they could, while their offense looked like the Giants from last week and this week.

Yet, we can’t let the defense off the hook, as they allowed 203 yards rushing, 120 of them to Alvin Kamara in his return for the first time in four games. Quarterback Taysom Hill’s lumbering, untouched, 44-yard plod down the sideline didn’t help their cause.

Again, there were too many missed tackles or non attempts at tackles as well as blown coverages.

One has to wonder how long before a change or changes will be made to his unit that was supposed to be new head coach Robert Saleh’s forte.

Zach Wilson’s performance slipped a few notches despite not having favorite target Elijah Moore. Wilson struggled to stay on balance all afternoon under throwing and overthrowing receivers.

Wilson never quite found his rhythm in an anemic 19-for-42, 202-yard showing after two decent performances that showed his leadership and confidence. Running back Ty Johnson’s three drops in the first quarter didn’t help matters. Needless to say, Wilson looked lost and couldn’t make the simple plays.

The rookie has the league’s worst completion percentage this season behind only Philly’s Jalen Hurts and Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence. Wilson has to get better, and has to take accountability for his mistakes.

At least the Jets apparently have found another kicker as Eddy Piniero accounted for all of their offense with three field goals. Braxton Berrios also has proved that he can be an effective receiver and not just a return specialist.

It was another dose of reality on how much this team still needs to build after we receive snippets of what it could possibly be.

To his credit, Saleh has kept it real.

“Does it suck right now? Sure, I feel you. Nobody in this locker room wants to lose football games. This is the crappy part of rebuilding, but we’re going to flip it.

At the same time, it’s not discouraging in any sense of the imagination because there are a lot of young guys getting a lot of playing time. I promise you; they are learning from all of this.”

Drip, drip, drip.

It likely will continue for the next month; it just can’t get faster or louder.