Giants Vs. Raiders Week 9 Betting Odds

The New York Giants return to MetLife Stadium on Sunday where they will play host to the Las Vegas Raiders at 1 p.m. ET. Here is a look at all you need to know as you consider placing a wager on one team or the other.

The point spread doesn’t vary much no matter where you look. Most sportsbooks, such as DraftKings and BetMGM, have the Raiders listed as 3-point favorites. FanDuel lists the Raiders as 3.5-point favorites. The total is 46.5 points almost universally.

Updating both teams

There has been a difference with the Giants (2-6 SU, 4-4 ATS) as their defense made a 20-17 Monday night loss to the Chiefs feel like a moral victory. Despite injuries and other obstacles for their offense, the Giants built on the momentum from their home win over the Panthers as underdogs.

The AFC West-leading Raiders (5-2 SU, 4-3 ATS) are also facing some obstacles and will try to use their passing attack, which ranks second in the league in yards per game, to beat the Giants.

The Raiders are coming off their bye week, which followed a 33-22 win over the Eagles. They are off to their best start since 2016 and have consecutive double-digit wins after consecutive double-digit losses. Las Vegas has not allowed a team to score more than 30 points in its first seven games – the first time it has done that since 2001.

Series History And Key Statistics

The Raiders lead the series 8-5 and won the team’s last meeting, 24-17, on Dec. 3, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Counting their No. 2 passing offense and adding in their No. 29 rushing offense, the Raiders rank No. 9 in total offense. They have the No. 11 scoring offense.

The Giants rank No. 20 in total offense, which includes its 26th-ranked rushing offense and 12th-ranked passing offense. They also rank 25th in scoring offense.

Las Vegas is +4 in turnovers, and the Giants are +1.

The Giants have allowed 81.5 rushing yards per game in their last two, and the Raiders are averaging 85.4 rushing yards per game overall. Their average of 3.5 yards per carry ranks second-to-last in the NFL.

The Giants continue to struggle in the red zone. They rank second-to-last in the league by scoring touchdowns on 47.8% of their red zone opportunities. They could get a bit of a reprieve in that area against the Raiders, who allow opponents to score touchdowns on 83.3% of their red zone possessions — worst in the league.

Key Factors

Raiders WR Zay Jones will see his role increased with the release of Henry Ruggs III. Jones previously had a limited role with six receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown this season.

Las Vegas RB Kenyan Drake is on a roll with 152 yards and three TDs in his last two games.

Giants RB Devontae Booker had 423 rushing yards and three touchdowns with the Raiders last season. This year with the Giants he has been a solid replacement for Saquon Barkley (ankle injury). Booker had a career-high 125 rushing yards in the loss to Kansas City.

The Giants’ tight ends added some pop to the passing game against Kansas City with Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph both catching touchdown passes. New York’s defense has gained confidence, especially CB James Bradberry, who has recovered a fumble in each of his last two games. Against the Chiefs, CB Adoree Jackson made a career-high 12 tackles.

Injuries

It’s almost certain that TE Darren Waller (ankle) will return after missing one game. RB Josh Jacobs (chest) is also likely to play Sunday. Neither player is listed on the final injury report.

The players available for the Giants continues to be a question every week with their array of walking wounded.

Barkley has been ruled out, as has WR Dante Pettis (shoulder), WR Sterling Shepard (quad), LB Lorenzo Carter (ankle), and DB Nate Ebner (ankle)

WRs Kenny Golladay (knee) and John Ross (quad) are questionable. WR Kadarius Toney (thumb) has also been limited in practice this week, but head coach Joe Judge said Friday he expects Toney to be available.

Judge also said Golladay could be a game-time decision.

“Well, I know he’s mentally ready and prepared for it so we’ll just kind of see how he moves around today,” Judge said. “See if he can open up a little bit and see if we think we can get him on the field and keep him on the field.”

Sports Betting Recommendations

With Toney expected to play, the Giants should be able to score so take the over of 46.5.

Taking the Giants at +3 is a good play, but the money line of around +155 is great value, too.