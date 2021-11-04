UFC 268 Betting Odds And Analysis — Usman Vs. Covington

The UFC invades New York City’s Madison Square Garden again Saturday, Nov. 6. The fight card is highlighted by a pair of rematches in the main event and co-main of UFC 268.

Here’s all you need to know if you are looking to lay down a bet for either or both matches.

Main Event: Kamaru Usman Vs. Colby Covington

In their first matchup, UFC Welterweight champion Usman defeated Covington with a fifth-round finish by knockout nearly two years ago at UFC 245. Defying the odds, Usman has looked even better in 2021 with knockout finishes in February and April to retain his title and Performance of the Night honors for both.

Based on those dominant wins, Usman is a -310 favorite Saturday at FanDuel and a -320 favorite at DraftKings. Usman is as close to a sure-thing as you get these days in a UFC main event. He is starting to lap the division, as evidenced by his second victory over Jorge Masvidal in April.

If you are looking for a high-risk, high-reward bet, and you believe anything Covington is saying leading up to the fight (which is dangerous), then the +240 price on FanDuel and the +250 price on DraftKings just may whet your appetite.

But I would expect another dominant performance by the champion.

Co-Main Event: Rose Namajunas Vs. Zhang Weili

Namajunas will defend her UFC Strawweight title against the woman she beat for the title seven months ago. Namajunas’ first-round knockout of Weili shocked many. Though the champion had a decisive victory, FanDuel has Saturday’s rematch as a close one, with Namajunas at -106 and Weili at -114. At DraftKings, Namajunas is priced at +105, while Weili is priced at -125.

I would strongly suggest staying away from this fight unless you strongly believe the victory in April was a fluke, or you are certain that Namajunas is clearly better. Otherwise, the odds aren’t in your favor for this one.

Main Card Betting Odds

Saturday’s main card will feature three other matches.

They are Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler, Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo, and Marlon Vera vs. Frankie Edgar.

Here are the betting odds for all five bouts on the main card.