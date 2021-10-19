New York residents now have a third neighboring state to travel to if they want to place a mobile sports bet, and they’ll have a familiar brand to turn to if they’ve done this sort of thing before. With Connecticut sports betting now live, sports fans can take advantage of new bonus offers with SugarHouse Sportsbook CT.

SugarHouse Connecticut is one of three mobile sports betting apps that launched in Connecticut. Thanks to its partnership with the Connecticut Lottery Corporation, there may be some nearby retail locations for New Yorkers to travel to if they want to experience being inside a sportsbook. The Connecticut Lottery will operate 15 retail sportsbooks across the state in partnership with SugarHouse Sportsbook Connecticut and its parent company Rush Interactive.

Whatever the location is, it will have to be within the Connecticut state lines because New York is not likely to launch mobile sports betting until early 2022.

You can, however, sign up for a new account and deposit and withdraw money from your home in New York. You just have to be in Connecticut to place a bet.

SugarHouse Connecticut Bonus Code: 250MATCH

If you’re a new user at SugarHouse, you can get a generous deposit match bonus of up to $250 upon signup. Just make your first deposit, and SugarHouse will match it up to $250 with site credit immediately in your account. SugarHouse offers one of the best new bettor bonuses in Connecticut because it requires only a 1x playthrough.

Because the deposit match comes in the form of site credit, you will have to make a wager with that money before it turns into cash that you can withdraw. It’s a great bonus offer for casual bettors because it’s so easy to take full advantage of the bonus offer

Sportsbook Bonus Offer Where To Register Bonus Code SugarHouse Connecticut 100% Deposit Bonus Up To $250 (1x playthrough) Download Here SugarHouse CT Bonus Code 250MATCH

How To Sign Up And Bet At SugarHouse Connecticut

It’s as easy to sign up at SugarHouse as it is with the other mobile apps.

Download the app at the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store depending on whether you have an Apple device or an Android device. Signing up at the SugarHouse website is also an option.

The next step requires you to register for an account. In order to do that, you’ll have to give personal information such as your date of birth or your social security number in order to verify your identity.

Once your identity is verified, your account will be created and you can make your initial deposit. If you’re willing to deposit as much as $250, SugarHouse will match that total and you’ll start with $500 in your account.