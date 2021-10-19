If you live in New York you just got more options for legal sports betting with the launch of online betting in Connecticut via the debut of the FanDuel Sportsbook Connecticut.

After a soft launch last week, with a limited number of bettors permitted to register, all eligible bettors can now take advantage of the FanDuel Connecticut promo code to start betting in the Nutmeg State.

Connecticut becomes the 17th state with online betting, following Arizona, which launched on September 9. Many more states will follow, with several having already passed legislation legalizing online sports and/or casino betting.

FanDuel Sportsbook Connecticut Bonus Code

Claim a $1,000 risk free bet at FanDuel Connecticut with this exclusive link

To mark the launch of sports betting in Connecticut, FanDuel Sportsbooks is offering a Risk-Free Bet up to $1,000.

To bet and take advantage of the Connecticut bonus offer from FanDuel:

Register with the FanDuel sportsbook app in Connecticut during the promotional launch period Place a bet of up to $1,000. If you win, you receive your winnings, HOORAY! If you lose, FanDuel will place matching bonus dollars in your account for up to the amount you wagered and lost. You must use your bonus cash on qualifying wagers with FanDuel within the specified 30 day period.

Sportsbook Bonus Offer Where To Register FanDuel Connecticut $1,000 Risk Free Bet Download Here

About Sports Betting In Connecticut

Connecticut sports betting launched with a soft launch, opening three sports betting apps. FanDuel Connecticut launched in partnership with Mohegan Sun alongside SugarHouse Connecticut and DraftKings in partnership with Foxwoods. The soft launch means that only a limited number of bettors will be able to sign up on day 1, with more bettors being able to register and claim bonus offers starting on October 19.