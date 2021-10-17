Giants vs. Rams Odds: A Giant of Injuries

The 4-1 Rams could have an easy win Sunday and the 1-4 Giants are more than likely headed for another loss and it’s easy to understand. Consider injuries as they continue to pile up for Big Blue and a question of who will be on the field.

It’s a Giant of injuries that came out of their 44-20 loss to the Cowboys. Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton injuries have been significant and are questionable again. Will quarterback Daniel Jones (concussion), Saquon Barkley (ankle) and a knee injury to Kenny Golladay hidner the Giants offense?

Late Friday afternoon, Jones got cleared form concussion protocols and is scheduled to start Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The good news is 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney, 10 receptions and 189 yards, though throwing a late fourth quarter punch did not help matters and got a reprimand from coach Joe Judge.

Of course the quarterback question this week has been touch and go.

“We’re fully preparing for both quarterbacks,” Judge said when asked about the status of Jones and backup Mike Glennon possibly getting the start. “Mike does a great job every week of coming in, staying ready, preparing. I have a lot of confidence in Mike. He got in the game last week, did a lot of good things for us, so we’re just plowing forward.”

And plowing forward is an understatement as the injuries continue to mount. Jones completed 5-of-13 passes for 98 yards and most on the run. Glennon, 198 yards and two interceptions, has a vote of confidence if put in the starting role.

But this is a quarterback league and a backup was not in the plan for a Giants offense that could be without Barkley again Sunday. Devontae Booker. 42 yards and 16 carries against the Cowboys will be the back after an effort of 42 yards, 16 carries, three catches for 16 yards, and two touchdowns.

Giants Defense

Not a good part of their game when 74 percent of opponents passes go for completions which places the Giants first in the league. They also allow 4.7 yards when opponents run the ball that is also fourth highest in the league.

A defense in five games is fourth in yards given up, seventh most in points, and the Cowboys game was a reflection of not holding down opponents from getting in the red zone.

Judge said the Rams offensive line is good at opening up opportunities with play-action passes and gaining yards down the field.

“They do a great job playing with tempo, they do a great job of adjusting play by play as well as within the game schematically, Defensively, they’ve (Rams) carried a lot of similarities from last year.”

Key Stat

Giants are 6-31 in the first half the past five seasons and leave that into consideration. Giants eight sacks are tied for second fewest in the league.

Rams To Stop

Quarterback Matthew Stafford passed with his 52nd career game for 300 or more yards and third one this season last week in a 26-17 divisional win over Seattle. A breakout game that got Robert Woods going with 12-catches and 150 yards. Will be difficult for the Giants defense to stop that and adjustments for this team could be futile if the game gets out of hand in the first half. Stafford connected with Cooper Kupp, seven receptions and 92 yards.

Line: Over/Under is 48.5 (Take the over)

Los Angeles -10 (Take Giants Plus 10 )

Moneyline: Los Angeles -450 (Avoid The Pick)

Score: Rams 31, Giants 28

Giants odds provided by Draftkings Sportsbook