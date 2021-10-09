Jets vs. Falcons Odds: Expect A Low-Scoring, Tight Affair Across The Pond

Jets vs. Falcons Odds: Sunday, October 10

Can the Jets make it bloody well right Sunday?

They are in London for the first time since the 2015 season, and they will meet the Falcons at Tottenham Stadium. In their first and last trip there, the Jets defeated the Dolphins, 24-17, behind quarterback Ryan Fitpatrick and Chris Ivory’s 166 rushing yards.

This time around, the Jets are coming off theri first victory (1-3), a overtime 27-24 victory over Tennessee last Sunday. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson finally had the breakout game everyone was anticipating over his first three games, and the Jets’ defense rose to the occasion with six sacks. They took their first lead of the season at 10-9 late in the third quarter.

Wilson, who had just two touchdown passes and seven interceptions through his first three games, looked poised and confident as he completed 31 of 49 passes for 297 yards with a pair of touchdowns and an interception. He had an electric 53-yard score to former Titan Cory Davis, who caught four balls for 111 yards. Wilson also benefited from the return of slot receiver Jamison Crowder, who had seven catches for 61 yards with a score. Crowder was a security blanket for former quarterback Sam Darnold.

Wilson believed his club took a major step with the victory. However, the Jets are still ranked 32nd in points scored, 29th in passing yards, and 30th in rushing yards.

“I definitely felt like now we understand that we’re really close to being a really good offense and just a team in general,” boasted Wilson. “There’s definitely things we’re still cleaning up, but it definitely felt like going into this next week, that there should be no hesitation. Confidence right from the beginning to be able to drive the ball down the field and do some things from all phases of the game. I definitely feel like that helped a lot last week.”

Defensively, the Jets continue to be one of the league’s units in the top half of the league. They have allowed the seventh-fewest yards per scrimmage (5.1), and have a 26.5 pressure rate. Led by tackle Quinnen Williams and C.J. Mosley, they have the sixth-best number in quarterback hits (28), and this should be a favorable matchup against a weak Atlanta offensive line.

The Jets also are second in the league in red zone defense (35.29%) behind New Orleans , Buffalo, and Dever, who are all tied for first (33.33%). This will be a challenge because Atlanta’s red-zone offense is ranked 11th (66.67%).

Jets: Key Injuries

The Jets began the week with 11 players on injured reserve, but they are expected to have linebacker Blake Cashman back against the Falcons, and that will be a big help. Tight end Tyler Kroft (back) and safety Adrian Croft and wide receiver Jeff Smith both miss this week being in concussion protocol.

Defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd and cornerback Brandon Echols were both listed as questionable late in the week. Wide receiver Denzel Mims had an illness earlier in the week, but he is expected back, providing another target for Wilson.

Falcons On The Field/ Injuries

The Falcons (1-3) will begin the game ranked 25th in scoring, 29th in total yardage, and 26th in yards per play.

Quarterback Matt Ryan had a 283-yard, four touchdown performance in a 34-30 loss to Washington last week. However, he looked subpar in the lone win over the Giants two weeks ago. For the season, Ryan had 990 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

Atlanta will be without Ryan’s two main weapons, receivers Calvin Ridley (personal matter) and Russell Cage (ankle).

Leading rusher Mike Davis was shut down last week, but the Falcons’ running game hasn’t been much of a factor.

Yet, back Cordarelle Patterson looms as a threat as runner and receiver. Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts’ status will be elevated with two receivers out.

“They’ve still got a lot of weapons with Cordarelle Patterson, he’s rejuvenated,” said Jets’ head coach Robert Saleh about his opponent. “Matt Ryan can get the ball to anyone. Their draft pick, Kyle Pitts, is pretty freaking good. It’s a challenge, they got a lot of weapons over there.”

Falcons Defense

If Wilson is on his game like he was last week, he could have a big game against a unit that is ranked 32nd in scoring, 27th in total yardage, and 26th in yards per play.

Linemen Grady Jarrett and Dante Fowler are the standout of the unit, and the Falcons’ secondary has played better at times than they have been perceived. Stil, the unit was ravaged by Washington’s Taylor Heinicke for 290 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner with 33 seconds left in a 34-30 victory. The Falcons had one sack, and have eight for the season.

Other Factors

It’s London, and who knows how these teams will react, and will any weather and/or stadium factors cause any irregularities. Both teams desperately need the win, but the Jets’ defense can be the major difference.

Line: Over/Under is 45.5 (Take the under..both offenses are still struggling..but you can easily avoid it because the score should be close.)

Atlanta -3 (Take Jets + 3)

Moneyline: Atlanta -150 (Avoid the pick)

Record against the spread: Both teams are 1-3.

Score: Jets 24, Falcons 17

Jets odds provided by Draft Kings Sports Book

