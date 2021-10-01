Can Jets Slow Henry and the Titans?

The 0-3 Jets return home to MetLife Sunday to face the Tennessee Titans (2-1) in what could have been the perfect time to unveil rookie messiah quarterback Zach Wilson. But Wilson will try to find some footing after a start that has seen him battered around to the tune of 15 sacks and seven interceptions.

It’s evident now that the Jets will sink or swim with Wilson along with the youngest cast in the league. Despite GM Joe Douglas’ attempt to provide him with weapons, Wilson has struggled to find his passing game, and his running game is near the no-etince stage.

The Jets are coming off a 26-0 shutdown at Denver and they have managed just 20 points in their first three games. Their defense has been more respectable, allowing 70 points and had recording six sacks

Tennessee heads north with two consecutive wins and a total of 71 points in three games. But the Titans’s defense is a bit vulnerable as they have allowed 78 points with seven sacks. What is a sports bettor to do?

Key Factors

The Jets will have receivers Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims back in the lineup from the injured list, and this should lift a listless passing game. Kick returner Braxton Barrios is the team’s leading receiver with 14 catches, and Corey Davis has had some bright spots with 12 grabs. Davis is facing his former team that let him walk in free agency.

Crowder, who was Sam Darnold’s favorite target last year and great in the slot, should help open things up, Mims also may help to open the passing game.

“He has a veteran presence and he’s a reliable route runner who knows all the positions,” said head coach Robert Saleh about Crowder. In those clutch situations, third down, he is someone who can get separation and be a comforting option for a quarterback.”

The Jets turned to rookie Michael Carter to get their running game going. Carter is the team’s leading rusher with 89 yards through three games.

Tennessee will turn to league-leading rusher Derrick Henry to pace their offense. Henry has 353 yards this season, and his 3,276 yards in his last 25 regular-season games are the most by any player in the stretch.

Jets Vs. Titans: Important Developments

DEFENSE TAKES A HIT: Safety and team captain Marcus Maye was a late scratch with an ankle injury. Maye is the team’s second leading tackler behind C.J. Mosley. The Jets previously lost other starting safety Lamarcus Joyner, and second-year safety Ashtyn Davis will get the nod. Davis will make his 2021 debut from a foot injury he suffered last year.

Yet, the Jets’ overall defense is ranked 10th overall and they are fifth in home games.

TITANS ODDS AND ENDS: Second most turnovers with seven and have three interceptions They have allowed 259.3 passing yards and 1000 rushing yards per game , which is a plus for the Jets.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is off to a slow start with four touchdowns and three interceptions and 756 yards. He had a mediocre 18-for-27, 197-yard three touchdown, two interception performance in a late 25-16 victory over Indianapolis last week. Henry had a busy day with 25 carries for 113 yards.

Tight end Anthony Frisker is expected to return after missing the last two games, and he will enhance Tannehill’s receiving corps that will be without A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, who are both down with hamstring injuries.

DEFENSIVE RISING: The Titans’ defense limited the Colts to 281 yards of total offense, 87 yards rushing to 194 via the air. Their red-zone scoring defense is ranked 17th.

ODDS FOR TITANS: 1-1 as a favorite, 1-0 with wins as an underdog, as they covered a six-point spread against Seattle in a 33-30 overtime win.

Could be a tight game if the Jets’ offensive line can give Wilson time, and they can generate a running game. This will come down to whether Jets’ defense can maintain Henry and make Tannehill beat them.

OVER-UNDER: 44.5 Take the over as the Jets find a way to score some points.

MONEY LINE: Tennessee -$310, Jets +245, DraftKings Nation. Tennessee Minus 6.5 favorite, Jets, plus 6.5. Jets are 0-3 vs spread and have lost 13 of their last 14 against AFC foes.

FINAL SCORE: Tennessee, 31-17.

Jeff Moeller: [email protected] Facebook – Jeff Moeller